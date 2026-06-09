Stocks To Watch Today On June 9: RVNL, Bharti Airtel, HCLTech, TCS, Grasim, NLC India, Adani Enterprises And More

Stocks To Watch Today, June 9, 2026: Dalal Street is likely to react to a mix of contract wins, government stake sales, expansion plans and major corporate developments today, Tuesday, June 9. Stocks such as Rail Vikas Nigam, Bharti Airtel, HCLTech, TCS, Grasim Industries and NLC India could remain in focus.

RVNL

South East Central Railway has awarded an EPC contract of Rs 221.33 crore to RVNL for the upgrade of signalling infrastructure in Chhattisgarh. The order adds to its strong project pipeline of railways.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel

The Bombay High Court has struck down the Centre’s One-Time Spectrum Charge order, a big relief for telecom operators and a cut in long-pending financial liabilities.

NLC India Ltd.

The Government of India has launched an OFS in NLC India with a base offer of 2% and an additional 1% greenshoe option. The floor price is Rs 303.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Grasim has approved a Rs 3,094 crore investment for phase II expansion of its Lyocell fibre business and will add 110 KTPA capacity at its Karnataka manufacturing facility.

TCS

TCS wins multi-million euro deal with Canada Life to modernise IT operations across Europe. It also established a dedicated Global Capability Centres unit.

HCL Technologies

HCLTech and Google Cloud have announced a new AI Innovation Zone in California that will help enterprises scale AI applications across multiple business functions.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Airport City, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has signed a deal to buy Portus Ventures to strengthen its presence in the airport-linked real estate development.

JSW Energy Ltd.

JSW Energy has set up a wind blade manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat as part of its backward integration and to facilitate the growth of its renewable energy business.

DEE Development Engineers

DEE Development Engineers has received order worth Rs 386.83 crore from BPCL. It would add to order book of company and improve revenue visibility for coming quarters.

Vedanta Ltd

Vedanta has renamed its copper and nickel businesses to Vedanta Copper and Vedanta Nickel respectively, in a bid to provide each of its businesses with a particular identity.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Toll collections for IRB Group grew 25% YoY in May 2026, supported by robust traffic growth across its road assets and InvIT portfolio.

HDB Financial Services Ltd.

HDB Financial Services said their board will meet on June 11 to evaluate fundraising options and will be a major counter to watch.

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Anupam Misra has been appointed as Chairman & MD of Hindustan Copper, replacing the incumbent in-state-owned miner.

Ather Energy

Ather Energy’s board will meet on June 12 to consider raising funds by way of bond issuance that could help fund future expansion plans.

Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises has announced June 17 as the record date for its 1:3 bonus shares issue, keeping the stock in focus ahead of the corporate action.

JNK India

JNK India has received two big export orders, including one from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions, to strengthen its international order book and business outlook.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.

DMart operator Avenue Supermarts has pumped in Rs 150 crore into its e-commerce arm, Avenue E-Commerce, as it scales up its online retail operations.

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd

ABFRL’s digital-first arm TMRW has acquired an additional 10% stake in the fashion brand Bewakoof, expanding its ownership and furthering its footprint in digital fashion.

Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels signs franchise agreement for Key Prima Hotel in Rajasthan. The hotel is to have 88 rooms.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems had cleared the restructuring by approving the transfer of its UK subsidiary stake and the merger of its MediaAgility India unit into the parent company.

Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises received the last NCLT approval for the merger of its subsidiary AmberPR Tech into the parent company, thereby streamlining its corporate structure.

Panacea Biotec

The company has expanded its vaccine research and other international healthcare initiatives with the launch of the DENSTAR project for developing a dengue vaccine for Africa.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries

Kirloskar Ferrous has said its board will meet on June 12 to consider a final dividend, which makes this a stock to watch for income-seeking investors.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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