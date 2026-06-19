Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance AGM, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HCLTech Among Key Shares In Focus On June 19

Stocks To Watch Today, June 19, 2026: Indian equities are expected to resume Friday’s trading session on a high note, with GIFT Nifty suggesting a slightly better opening. Sentiments got better as a pact was signed between Iran and the United States, thereby decreasing anxieties regarding energy supplies and global geopolitical risk. Crude oil prices have softened after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s critical chokepoint for crude oil and natural gas trade. The Brent crude price hovers around $79, while WTI trades below $76. This will lead to relief in the perspective for an oil-importing nation, like India.

Here are the key stocks to watch out for today:

AGM And Corporate Updates

Reliance Industries Ltd

Reliance Industries will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, and it is one of the most closely watched events for the market. Investors will be eager to hear updates on the company’s new energy business, the proposed listing of Jio Platforms, retail expansion plans and future capital allocation strategy across its businesses.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has also got the approval of RBI to extend the tenure of Keki Mistry as interim part-time chairman until September 18, 2026. The bank has scheduled the date for its 32nd Annual General Meeting on August 5, which will be organised via video conferencing.

IT & Technology

HCL Technologies

HCLTech has announced the launch of its AI Innovation Zone in Chennai to help enterprises build and scale AI solutions. The facility combines the power of Intel-powered AI infrastructure and HCLTech’s AI platforms to enable businesses to accelerate from pilot projects to commercial deployment.

Wipro

After the transaction closes on June 30, Wipro will increase its stake in Aggne Global IT Services by another 20%, gaining even more control over the insurance technology business.

Infosys Technologies

Infosys is likely to remain under pressure. Its ADRs were down over 7 per cent overnight after Accenture downgraded annual revenue growth expectations, triggering concerns over slowing demand in the global IT services industry.

Auto & Mobility

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has also recently joined hands with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to collaborate with the Government of India in the vehicle scrappage scheme in Delhi NCR, which will replace old trucks and buses with newer and greener alternatives.

Amber Enterprises

Oppo Mobiles India has signed a manufacturing agreement with Amber Enterprises. The deal will make the company manufacture smartphones for Oppo, OnePlus and Realme in India and will improve its position in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) segment.

Defence

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge’s defence arm Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) has formed a strategic partnership with US-based AM General at the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris.

The partnership is expected to boost global marketing for advanced artillery systems and create new export opportunities. AM General has also submitted a proposal for the US Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon programme.

Industrial And Manufacturing

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

According to Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai, Japan’s YKK Corporation’s subsidiary, YKK India, will be setting up an upcoming manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai, which will augment the region’s industrial investments.

Renewable Energy

TruAlt Bioenergy

TruAlt Bioenergy has received approval for financial assistance of Rs 150 crore under the Centre’s PM JI-VAN Yojana. The funding will support the company’s planned Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project, which aims to produce cleaner aviation fuel.

OFS Watch

Bosch Home Comfort India

Bosch Global Software Technologies has made use of the oversubscription option in its offer for sale (OFS) that is currently underway. Now, the company will issue an additional 2.02 lakh shares, taking the total size of OFS to 21.66 lakh shares or 7.97% equity. The issue closes 19 June.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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