Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
Stork Speed Ahead: FDA Launches Deep Dive Into Infant Formula Nutrition

Since launching Operation Stork Speed in March 2025, the FDA has ramped up testing for heavy metals and other contaminants in infant formula and children’s food.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced a sweeping review of the nutritional standards governing infant formula sold in the United States. On Tuesday, the FDA launched the next phase of its “Operation Stork Speed” initiative by issuing a Request for Information (RFI) to gather public and scientific input. The agency will assess whether current nutrient requirements need updating. This marks the first comprehensive review of infant formula standards since 1998, despite incremental updates to individual nutrient rules over the years.

Science-Backed, Parent-Focused

“Operation Stork Speed brings radical transparency to ingredients in infant formula and puts science front and center,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “Every child has a fundamental right to a healthy start. We’re giving parents the truth and the tools to make that happen. You can’t Make America Healthy Again if we don’t fix what nourishes our youngest and most vulnerable Americans.”

The FDA will evaluate whether to revise minimum and maximum nutrient levels based on new scientific data, including international findings. The agency is also requesting input on additional nutrients to consider and the impact of such changes on child health outcomes.

Public Input Open For 120 Days

The RFI invites public comments over a 120-day period. Respondents can submit feedback regarding existing nutrient standards, potential new inclusions, and how regulatory updates could improve infant nutrition. The FDA will host a public expert panel in June to discuss the findings and next steps.

Wider Efforts For Infant Health

Since launching Operation Stork Speed in March 2025, the FDA has ramped up testing for heavy metals and other contaminants in infant formula and children’s food. The agency is also urging manufacturers to enhance transparency and labeling clarity.

“Protecting our most vulnerable is not just a moral duty—it is our responsibility,” said FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “For many children, infant formula is their only source of nutrition.”

 

