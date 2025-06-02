Strong GDP Growth Driven By Government Spending, Private Sector Still Weak

Looking ahead, the report expressed cautious optimism about rural consumption picking up, supported by a potentially strong agricultural season. However, with private investment still tepid and global conditions uncertain, any meaningful recovery could take time.

India’s GDP growth for the January-March quarter of FY25 posted a strong headline number, but a new report by Systematix Research highlighted several hidden weaknesses. The report noted that the growth remained heavily reliant on government-led construction spending, while private investment and manufacturing activities stayed weak. “The upside surprise in Indian 4QFY25 GDP growth makes a robust headline, but it masks underlying weaknesses. It continues to be dependent on public spending-led construction,” the report stated. This indicates that the economy’s growth engine lacks balance, with government expenditure bearing the bulk of the burden.

Mismatch Between Consumption Data And Ground Reality

Systematix Research pointed out multiple signs suggesting that headline GDP growth may not truly reflect the economy’s actual health. One key concern was the sluggish money supply growth compared to the rise in nominal GDP, casting doubts on the reliability of growth figures. Furthermore, personal consumption spending surged ahead of consumer company sales volumes, suggesting a mismatch. While government capital expenditure witnessed a sharp rise, private investments likely fell. This trend underscores the limited multiplier effect of public spending on the broader economy, particularly in terms of stimulating private sector response.

Demand Stays Subdued Despite Government Outlay

The report emphasized that demand in the economy remains under pressure due to weak household incomes, slower retail credit growth, and declining government subsidies. It added that net indirect taxes climbed to their highest level since June 2018, further weighing on consumer demand. “Despite a reduced external deficit, contraction in total trade indicates slowing global and domestic demand, highlighting a disconnect between reported GDP figures and the on-ground economic situation,” the report said. This divergence suggests that headline growth numbers may not fully capture the soft demand scenario playing out across sectors.

Outlook Hinges On Rural Recovery And Policy Easing

Looking ahead, the report expressed cautious optimism about rural consumption picking up, supported by a potentially strong agricultural season. However, with private investment still tepid and global conditions uncertain, any meaningful recovery could take time. The Reserve Bank of India may ease policies if inflation remains low. However, the report warned, “This bidirectional causality can be broken only with a turnaround in productive employment, which has been lacking in the wake of rising ruralisation and private capex.” It also flagged global risks such as US tariff threats that could trigger stagflation, further impacting India’s already shrinking trade-to-GDP ratio.

(With Inputs From ANI)

