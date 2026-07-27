Sundar Pichai’s AI Bet Pays Off, So Why Does Alphabet Stock Fall Despite Google’s 24% Revenue Jump?

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported a strong second quarter of 2026, driven by rapid growth in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services and digital advertising.

The company’s revenue increased 24% year-on-year to $119.8 billion, as AI investments started contributing across its major businesses.

However, the strong earnings report failed to excite investors. Alphabet shares fell after the results as markets focused on rising AI spending and concerns over whether these investments will generate enough returns in the near term.

The company beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Alphabet reported diluted EPS of $9.11 for the quarter.

AI Becomes Alphabet’s Biggest Growth Driver

According to Alphabet’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, the firm’s investments in AI are affecting all areas of its operations.

Google’s efforts in advancing AI technology are touching on all areas including Search, Cloud, enterprise software, and consumers.

According to the company, more than nine million developers are now building applications using the company’s AI models each month.

APIs for Google’s AI models process about 22 billion tokens each minute compared to 16 billion in the last quarter.

A token refers to the basic unit of data processed by AI models.

Alphabet has been enjoying high adoption of its Gemini AI platform. The app had hit 950 million monthly active users while daily active users have grown threefold in the past year.

The company is working on next-generation AI models including Gemini 4.

Google Cloud Delivers Massive Growth

Google Cloud was the biggest highlight of Alphabet’s quarterly performance.

Cloud revenue jumped 82% year-on-year to $24.77 billion.

The growth was driven by increasing demand for AI infrastructure, enterprise AI solutions and cloud computing services.

Alphabet said its Cloud backlog reached $514 billion, showing strong future demand from customers.

The company also said nearly 90% of Fortune 100 companies are using Gemini Enterprise, its AI platform for businesses.

Companies using Google’s AI solutions include PepsiCo, Intel, HSBC and Macy’s.

Google Cloud has become a key battleground in the AI race, with technology companies competing to provide the infrastructure needed to run advanced AI models.

Search Business Remains Strong Despite AI Disruption Fears

But for quite some time now, investors have been concerned that chatbot AI would pose a threat to Google’s Search business.

However, Alphabet’s recent financial report proved otherwise as Search is growing even further.

Google Search and Other reported revenues rose by 17%.

Alphabet confirmed that AI functionalities like AI Overviews and AI Mode are boosting engagement among users.

AI Mode alone has 1 billion monthly active users.

And according to Alphabet, AI functionalities are boosting searches and driving billions of clicks on sites per week.

AI will enhance Search rather than compete with it.

Why Did Alphabet Shares Fall After Strong Earnings?

Despite the impressive figures, investors have been very prudent.

The main reason for their caution has been Alphabet’s ambitious investment plans regarding AI infrastructures.

Creating AI requires huge amounts of money in terms of data centers, chips and computing capacity.

Investors want to be sure that such investments will lead to increased profits.

The company’s net income figure was inflated with an $98 billion gain on equity securities.

Although it made the headline number look impressive, investors were more interested in the company’s operational results.

Another factor that market players watch is the threat of competition from companies such as Microsoft, OpenAI and other AI companies.

The issue for investors is not anymore about Google’s ability to create powerful AI technologies.

It is about its ability to generate business through it.

YouTube And Future AI Bets

Alphabet’s advertising business also remained strong.

YouTube Ads revenue grew 13% during the quarter.

The company said YouTube is integrating AI features into its platform, including tools that allow users to ask questions about videos using Gemini models.

Alphabet also highlighted progress in its “Other Bets” businesses.

Self-driving unit Waymo continues expanding its robotaxi services, while drone delivery company Wing has completed more than 1 million deliveries.

AI drug discovery company Isomorphic Labs also raised more than $2 billion to expand its research efforts.

Outlook

Alphabet’s Q2 results show that AI is already transforming the company’s business.

Cloud growth, Gemini adoption and AI-powered Search are creating new opportunities for Google.

However, investors are now looking beyond user growth and technology launches.

They want proof that Alphabet’s massive AI investments can deliver stronger profits in the future.

For Google, the next phase of the AI race will not only be about building better models. It will be about turning those models into profitable businesses.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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