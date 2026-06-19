Superb Maa Developers and CEO Tikshnagat Waghmare Win Top Honours at The Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025-26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Superb Maa Developers, one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in the Navi Mumbai & Mumbai 3.0 region, has received two prestigious honours at the 11th edition of The Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025-26.

The company was recognised with the Emerging Developer Excellence Award, while its CEO, Mr. Tikshnagat Waghmare, received the Emerging CEO Excellence Award. The awards were presented by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda & Chairperson of Lodha Foundation Mrs. Manju Mangal Prabhat Lodha at a ceremony held at the Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba.

The Emerging Developer Excellence Award was received by Chairman Mr. Milind Kamble, Managing Director Mr. Sugat Waghmare, Director of Finance Mr. Vishal Dave, Director of Procurement Mr. Hardik Nagar, and Mr. Tikshnagat Waghmare, CEO, who also received the Emerging CEO Excellence Award.

The recognition highlights Superb Maa Developers’ growing presence across the Navi Mumbai market, where the company has built a reputation for quality construction, timely project delivery, transparency, and customer-centric development.

The awards come at a time when Navi Mumbai is witnessing rapid transformation driven by major infrastructure projects, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu, Metro connectivity, and improved transport networks. The region is emerging as a preferred destination for residential development and homebuyers seeking better connectivity, modern infrastructure, and long-term value.

Superb Maa Developers has steadily strengthened its position in this evolving market through its focus on quality housing, disciplined execution, and customer trust. The company continues to expand its footprint through thoughtfully planned residential developments designed to meet the aspirations of modern homebuyers.

Alongside the leadership recognition, Superb Maa Developers was honoured with the Emerging Developer Excellence Award for its consistent performance, project execution capabilities, and contribution to the housing sector in Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The company has earned recognition for delivering well-planned residential projects with a strong focus on quality construction, transparency, and timely completion. Under the leadership of Chairman Shri Milind Kamble, Managing Director Dr. Sugat Waghmare, Director of Finance Mr. Vishal Dave, Director of Procurement Mr. Hardik Nagar, and CEO Mr. Tikshnagat Waghmare, the organisation has strengthened its operational capabilities and project delivery systems, enabling sustained growth and successful execution across its key developments.

Dr. Sugat Waghmare, Managing Director, Superb Maa Developers, said:

“Winning the Emerging Developer Excellence Award at The Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025-26 is a proud achievement for our entire team. This recognition reflects our commitment to quality construction, transparency, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction. Every project we undertake is guided by the belief that a home is more than just a structure; it is a foundation for families and communities to grow. This honour motivates us to continue raising our standards, delivering exceptional living spaces, and creating lasting value for our customers.”

With infrastructure-led growth reshaping the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Superb Maa Developers remains focused on creating residential developments that combine quality, accessibility, and long-term value. The company continues to explore new opportunities across Navi Mumbai and the wider MMR while maintaining its commitment to customer trust and construction excellence.