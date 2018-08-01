In another development to the pending projects of the Amrapali Group, the Supreme Court division bench on Wednesday summoned the Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman of NBCC to personally appear before it tomorrow for taking steps to complete Amrapali's project.

The Supreme Court has also directed the attachment of all bank accounts and movable properties of all 40 companies of Amrapali group. The group has been facing the flak from the judiciary for not completing its housing projects. The Apex Court has also ordered forthwith attachment of all the bank accounts and movable properties of 40 firms of Amprapali group of companies.

Earlier, in a big setback for the construction group, Supreme Court while hearing the case of insolvency issue against Amrapali’s projects said that the bank cannot recover money from the falt buyers. The court said that money of flat buyers belonged to them and no one can take it. The Apex Court had conveyed it to the Bank of Baroda that it was the builder to which they had lent the money and therefore the bank should recover the money from them and not the buyers.

Hearing the insolvency case, Supreme Court had asked Builder Buyer Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority to conduct a meeting on this matter.

