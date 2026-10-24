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Home > Business News > Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr

Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr

Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-24 12:12 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE – SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

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Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

  • Total Income: ₹135.57 Cr, up 79.91% YoY
  • EBITDA: ₹23.62 Cr, up 65.46% YoY
  • PAT: ₹13.65 Cr, up 45.09% YoY
  • EPS: ₹5.46, up 45.21% YoY

Current order book stands at over ₹565.80Cr as on 21st October, 2026, providing strong execution visibility and supporting future revenue growth momentum.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, “We are pleased with our performance in H1 FY27, with Total Income growing 79.91% YoY to ₹135.57 Cr and Net Profit increasing 45.09% YoY to ₹13.65 Cr. The strong growth reflects healthy execution of our order book and continued demand across our key markets. EBITDA margin stood at 17.42%, while Net Profit margin was 10.07% during the period.   Margins witnessed some pressure during H1 FY27, primarily due to the inflationary environment and higher input costs, particularly across key raw materials. However, around 70–75% of our order book is covered by price variation clauses, which provides protection against significant movements in raw material prices and helps us manage cost volatility over the execution period. We remain focused on procurement efficiency, better product mix and operating leverage as volumes scale up.   Our order inflow remained healthy during the first half. We secured 11 orders with a cumulative value of ₹209.24 Cr, with execution timelines ranging from 7 to 17 months. We also expanded our geographic presence into Maharashtra, further broadening our customer and market base. Our current order book stands at ₹565.80Cr, providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters.   The ramp-up of our newly inaugurated Kannur facility is progressing well, with production and capacity utilisation scaling up as planned. The additional capacity is expected to support execution of our growing order book and enable us to participate in larger and higher-capacity transformer opportunities.   Overall, business momentum remains encouraging, and we continue to progress in line with our targets for the year. Our focus remains on timely order execution, improving capacity utilisation, maintaining a healthy order pipeline and strengthening our presence across existing as well as newer markets.”

Operational Highlights H1 FY27

  • Secured 11 Orders During the Period
  • Cumulative Order Value of ₹209.24 Cr
  • Orders to be Executed Over 7–17 Months
  • Expanded Geographic Presence into Maharashtra
Order from Maharashtra Secured a ₹13.50 Cr order from an EPC company in Maharashtra for 20 MVA Power Transformers, to be executed within 7 months.
Order from Hyderabad Received a ₹13.50 Cr order from a Hyderabad-based company for a 112.5 MVA, 330 kV Transformer, with an 11-month execution timeline.
Order from Hyderabad Awarded a ₹39.90 Cr order by an EPC company in Hyderabad for 20 MVA Power Transformers, scheduled for execution over 13–17 months.
Order from Hyderabad Bagged a ₹51.30 Cr order from a Hyderabad-based company for 20 MVA Power Transformers, with delivery planned within 13 months.
Order from Hyderabad Secured a ₹23.30 Cr order from a company in Hyderabad for a 160 MVA, 220 kV Transformer, to be completed within 13 months.
Order from Karnataka Received a ₹28.50 Cr order from a Karnataka-based EPC company for 20 MVA Power Transformers, with an 8-month execution period.
Order from Karnataka Bagged a ₹5.70 Cr order from a company in Karnataka for 20 MVA Power Transformers, scheduled for execution within 12 months.
Order from Karnataka Added another ₹5.70 Cr order from a Karnataka-based company for 20 MVA Power Transformers, with a 12-month execution timeline.
Order from New Delhi Secured a ₹5.60 Cr order from a New Delhi-based EPC company for 20 MVA, 66/11 kV Power Transformers, executable within 11 months.
Order from Karnataka Received a ₹8.64 Cr order from an EPC company in Karnataka for 20 MVA Power Transformers, with completion targeted within 11 months.
Order from Hyderabad Received a ₹13.60 Cr order from a Hyderabad-based company for a 112.5 MVA, 330 kV Transformer, with an 11-month execution timeline.

About Supreme Power Equipment Limited

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (Supreme, SPEL), originally founded as a partnership firm in 1994 under the name “Supreme Power Equipment” and later incorporated as company under the name “Supreme Power Equipment Private Limited” in 2005, is a Tamil Nadu-based company specializing in the manufacturing of power and distribution transformers. With 3 decades of industry experience, the company has emerged as a prominent supplier to local electric utilities. Supreme’s foray into the windmill segment showcases its expertise in crafting transformers designed to withstand switching challenges and voltage fluctuations.

Renowned for quality and reliability, the company has a strong track record, having manufactured, and supplied over 22,028 units. Supreme Power Equipment Limited continues to be a key player in the transformer industry, emphasizing innovation and precision in design.

The Company made its debut in the primary market with an IPO & listed on NSE Emerge in Dec 23.

In FY26, the company recorded a consolidated Revenue of ₹ 181.64 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹ 33.29 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹ 20.44 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr
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Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr

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Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr

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Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr
Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr
Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr
Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr
Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr

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