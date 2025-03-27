Surge In Online Grocery Shopping, Quick Commerce Platforms Bloom With Two Thirds Of Online Orders

India’s quick commerce sector, led by platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, has witnessed a meteoric rise, accounting for over two-thirds of online grocery orders and 10% of total e-retail spending in 2024, according to a report by Flipkart and Bain & Company.

This surge comes amid intensifying competition and mounting financial losses for industry players, raising questions about the sector’s long-term sustainability.

Explosive Growth and Market Trends

The quick commerce industry reached a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $7 billion in 2024, marking a staggering jump from $1.6 billion in 2022. The report projects that the sector will continue to expand at an annual growth rate of over 40% until 2030, driven by increasing demand across multiple categories, geographies, and customer demographics.

Once primarily focused on groceries, quick commerce platforms now generate nearly 20% of their revenue from electronics, mobile phones, general merchandise, and apparel, signaling a shift toward a more diverse product portfolio.

Despite rapid growth, quick commerce companies face significant operational and financial challenges. The viability of these platforms beyond major metropolitan areas remains uncertain, with 85% of GMV in 2024 originating from India’s top six cities.

Key hurdles include:

Lower order density and purchase frequency in smaller cities, which could strain unit economics.

Tougher competition from e-commerce giants like Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, and BigBasket, all of which are launching their own rapid delivery services.

Shrinking profit margins as players battle for market dominance and scramble to secure premium dark store locations.

Industry reports echo similar concerns. A study by venture capital firm Blume Ventures highlighted that quick commerce firms might struggle with a limited total addressable market (TAM), slower growth in monthly transacting users (MTUs), and increasing competition from established e-commerce brands.

Sustaining the Growth Momentum

With competition intensifying and profitability remaining elusive, companies are rethinking their supply chain strategies. The Flipkart-Bain report suggests that for sustained growth, quick commerce firms must:

Optimize delivery models, balancing ultra-fast fulfillment with sustainable unit economics.

Expand dark store networks, shifting towards larger facilities that can accommodate a wider range of stock-keeping units (SKUs).

Enhance operational efficiencies, leveraging data analytics to refine demand forecasting and inventory management.

Profitability Still a Distant Goal

A recent BofA Securities report warns that losses for quick commerce operators in Q4 (January-March 2024) are likely to surpass those of Q3 (October-December 2023), adding pressure on platforms to fine-tune their business models. As India’s quick commerce industry continues to evolve, companies must navigate a delicate balance between rapid expansion and financial sustainability, ensuring that convenience doesn’t come at the cost of long-term viability.

