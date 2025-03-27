Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Surge In Online Grocery Shopping, Quick Commerce Platforms Bloom With Two Thirds Of Online Orders

Surge In Online Grocery Shopping, Quick Commerce Platforms Bloom With Two Thirds Of Online Orders

India’s quick commerce sector, led by platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, has witnessed a meteoric rise, accounting for over two-thirds of online grocery orders and 10% of total e-retail spending in 2024, according to a report by Flipkart and Bain & Company.

India’s quick commerce sector, led by platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, has witnessed a meteoric rise, accounting for over two-thirds of online grocery orders and 10% of total e-retail spending in 2024, according to a report by Flipkart and Bain & Company.

This surge comes amid intensifying competition and mounting financial losses for industry players, raising questions about the sector’s long-term sustainability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Explosive Growth and Market Trends

The quick commerce industry reached a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $7 billion in 2024, marking a staggering jump from $1.6 billion in 2022. The report projects that the sector will continue to expand at an annual growth rate of over 40% until 2030, driven by increasing demand across multiple categories, geographies, and customer demographics.

Once primarily focused on groceries, quick commerce platforms now generate nearly 20% of their revenue from electronics, mobile phones, general merchandise, and apparel, signaling a shift toward a more diverse product portfolio.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite rapid growth, quick commerce companies face significant operational and financial challenges. The viability of these platforms beyond major metropolitan areas remains uncertain, with 85% of GMV in 2024 originating from India’s top six cities.

Key hurdles include:

  • Lower order density and purchase frequency in smaller cities, which could strain unit economics.
  • Tougher competition from e-commerce giants like Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, and BigBasket, all of which are launching their own rapid delivery services.
  • Shrinking profit margins as players battle for market dominance and scramble to secure premium dark store locations.

Industry reports echo similar concerns. A study by venture capital firm Blume Ventures highlighted that quick commerce firms might struggle with a limited total addressable market (TAM), slower growth in monthly transacting users (MTUs), and increasing competition from established e-commerce brands.

Sustaining the Growth Momentum

With competition intensifying and profitability remaining elusive, companies are rethinking their supply chain strategies. The Flipkart-Bain report suggests that for sustained growth, quick commerce firms must:

  • Optimize delivery models, balancing ultra-fast fulfillment with sustainable unit economics.
  • Expand dark store networks, shifting towards larger facilities that can accommodate a wider range of stock-keeping units (SKUs).
  • Enhance operational efficiencies, leveraging data analytics to refine demand forecasting and inventory management.

Profitability Still a Distant Goal

A recent BofA Securities report warns that losses for quick commerce operators in Q4 (January-March 2024) are likely to surpass those of Q3 (October-December 2023), adding pressure on platforms to fine-tune their business models. As India’s quick commerce industry continues to evolve, companies must navigate a delicate balance between rapid expansion and financial sustainability, ensuring that convenience doesn’t come at the cost of long-term viability.

Also Read: OLA Ki Scooter Jal Gayi’, Kunal Kamra Jokes About Bhavish Aggarwal, Recalls Last Quarrel

Filed under

Blinkit Swiggy Instamart Zepto

newsx

Delhi Police Sub Inspector Dismissed From Service For Alleged Involvement In Drug Syndicate
newsx

New Twist In Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case! DRI Arrests Sahil Jain
Trump’s 25% auto tariff

These Indian Companies Will Be Affected By Donald Trump’s 25% Auto Tariff
newsx

Surge In Online Grocery Shopping, Quick Commerce Platforms Bloom With Two Thirds Of Online Orders
PM Modi’s letter to Yun

What Is 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War That PM Modi Cited In His Letter To Muhammad...
PM Modi extends greetings

PM Modi Writes To Bangladesh’s Yunus, Calls Liberation War A ‘Shared History’ Ahead Of BIMSTEC...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Police Sub Inspector Dismissed From Service For Alleged Involvement In Drug Syndicate

Delhi Police Sub Inspector Dismissed From Service For Alleged Involvement In Drug Syndicate

New Twist In Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case! DRI Arrests Sahil Jain

New Twist In Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case! DRI Arrests Sahil Jain

These Indian Companies Will Be Affected By Donald Trump’s 25% Auto Tariff

These Indian Companies Will Be Affected By Donald Trump’s 25% Auto Tariff

What Is 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War That PM Modi Cited In His Letter To Muhammad Yunus?

What Is 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War That PM Modi Cited In His Letter To Muhammad...

PM Modi Writes To Bangladesh’s Yunus, Calls Liberation War A ‘Shared History’ Ahead Of BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Writes To Bangladesh’s Yunus, Calls Liberation War A ‘Shared History’ Ahead Of BIMSTEC...

Entertainment

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?