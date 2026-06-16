Suzlon Energy Shares Jump Over 4%; Brokerages Bullish On This Wind Energy Stock – Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Suzlon Energy Share Price Today: Suzlon Energy shares have made a significant impact on Dalal Street on Monday amid the company’s positive outlook on the wind energy sector worldwide based on the latest investors’ presentation. Its share price hit as high as 4.5 percent, reaching Rs 58.10, against the previous closing level of Rs 55.57. The opening price of the company was recorded at Rs 56.12, hitting an intraday high of Rs 59.24.

Several analysts continue to stay positive on Suzlon’s growth story, citing its strong market position, expanding order book and plans to evolve beyond a pure wind turbine manufacturer.

Brokerages think the company’s efforts to build a wider renewable energy platform could add new sources of revenue and cut dependence on one business segment.

Analysts at both Motilal Oswal Financial Services and JM Financial continue to remain positive on the stock with a “Buy” rating and a target price of Rs 65 per share, indicating a potential upside of around 14.5% from current levels.

In addition, the analysts have indicated that Suzlon Energy has been among the best stocks to buy within its peer group in India’s renewable energy sector.

Why Should You Invest In Suzlon Energy Shares?

According to the company, despite the current high levels of global wind energy power installations compared to overall power installations, the latter are growing at a faster rate due to favorable policies from governments and increased investments.

However, Suzlon notes that the industry should enhance the implementation and delivery of projects.

This progress is happening against the backdrop of India and other countries focusing on switching to alternative sources of energy.

What Is Suzlon’s Big Plan For FY31?

Suzlon laid out a bold road map until FY31 in its recent investor interaction.

The company intends to grow its revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 25% and further consolidate its leadership position in India’s wind energy market.

One of its key targets is to increase its home market share in wind to over 40%, from around 33% now.

This will be achieved, in part, through the expansion of operations into related industries within the renewables sector, which could be an effective approach to increasing their earnings and building a stronger business model.

Should Investors Chase The Rally?

Brokerages are remaining upbeat but also stress that execution will be key. Suzlon’s growth plans are ambitious and investors will be watching closely to see whether the company can deliver projects on time, maintain margins and successfully expand beyond wind energy.

The company’s growth roadmap, along with the broader tailwinds in India’s renewable energy space, seems to be lifting the market at present. Much will depend on how well Suzlon is able to convert its healthy order pipeline into earnings growth over the next few years to sustain the stock momentum.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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