FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know

FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know

FirstCry-backed Swara Baby Products has filed DRHP with SEBI for a Rs 1,000 crore IPO. Check the issue size, OFS details, fund utilisation and key highlights.

FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here's What Investors Should Know
FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here's What Investors Should Know

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 15:55 IST

Swara Baby IPO: Swara Baby Products, the maker of disposable hygiene products and a subsidiary of FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions, on Wednesday filed the draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 1,000 crore. This will be the company’s first move towards going public. The IPO would be a fresh issue of equity shares of the company to raise an amount of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 500 crore by the existing promoters. The OFS would comprise the sale of equity shares of up to Rs 300 crore by Brainbees Solutions and of up to Rs 200 crore by Anadya Bon Merchari LLP.

The company has also retained the possibility of a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 100 crore. If this is done prior to the public issue, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

You Might Be Interested In

Where will the company allocate the IPO funds?

The fresh issue proceeds would be used to increase manufacturing capacity, strengthen the balance sheet and support future growth, Swara Baby said in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Madhya Pradesh is to have a new manufacturing facility with an allocation of Rs 198.2 crore. Rs 100 crore would be used for repayment or prepayment of existing borrowings and Rs 27.5 crore would be invested in its subsidiaries Solis Hygiene, Swara Hygiene and K.A. Enterprises Hygiene Pvt Ltd (KAEHPL) to help them clear outstanding debt.

The remaining funds will be used for possible acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The company said an IPO will help in increasing the company’s brand visibility and provide a public market for the company’s equity shares in India.

What does Swara Baby Products do?

Swara Baby Products was formed in 2018. It operates as a niche player in the disposable hygiene segment and caters to baby care, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene products. Its product portfolio comprises baby nappies, adult nappies, sanitary napkins and panty liners. The company is a major contractor for premier brands across all segments and also retails products under its own brand names, ‘Cuddles’ for baby nappies and ‘Shield’ for adult nappies, via the online channel and in modern retail stores.

Its clientele includes names such as Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry), Piramal Pharma and Himalaya Wellness. In December 2025, the company added to its presence in the feminine hygiene market through the acquisition of K.A. Enterprises Hygiene Pvt Ltd.

Market Leader with growing capacity

Swara Baby was the largest contract manufacturer of disposable hygiene products by value in India in FY25, according to the DRHP. It had a 37 per cent share of the contract manufacturing market for baby nappies and an estimated 36 per cent share of the contract manufacturing market for adult nappies.

The company presently has four manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh, located at Pithampur and Indore. Since starting operations, it has expanded from one production line to 20 manufacturing lines with an annual installed capacity of approximately 2.66 billion baby nappies, 253 million adult nappies and period panties and 756 million sanitary napkins and panty liners.

Swara Baby also has an in-house research and development centre for product innovation. Its ongoing projects include a plant-based ‘tree-free’ diaper (a patent application for it is under review) and ultra-thin sanitary napkins.

Financial results

Swara Baby reported robust financial growth in FY26. The total operational revenue rose to Rs 1,163.9 crore from Rs 942.97 crore a year ago. Net profit after tax rose to Rs 95.58 crore from Rs 80.67 crore a year ago, and EBITDA rose to Rs 192.77 crore from Rs 162.72 crore a year ago. Baby nappies, which generated over 79% of product sales in FY26, remained the company’s largest revenue contributor. Adult incontinence products constituted some 16% and feminine hygiene products just under 3%.

JM Financial and Avendus Capital are the book-running lead managers to the IPO and MUFG Intime India has been roped in as registrar. The company plans to list its shares on the NSE and BSE.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: CIBIL Score Below 730? New Lending Rules Could Make Home, Car or Education Loans Harder From 2027

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know
Tags: firstcryiposebiswara baby ipo

RELATED News

What Happens When an EV Battery Dies? How India Plans to Recycle It

Why Are Vedanta’s Demerged Stocks Rallying Today? Iron & Steel Jumps Up to 10%; Oil & Gas, Power Hit Record Highs

How Did Donald Trump Make Over $2.2 Billion in 2025? Here’s What His Financial Disclosure Reveals

From Udgir to the Himalayas: Dr. Kiran Vemuri Conquers Mera Peak Against All Odds

EPF Scheme 2026 Replaces 1952 Scheme: Will PF Contribution, Interest And Withdrawal Rules Change?

LATEST NEWS

NEET PG 2026 Registration Begins: Check How To Apply, Documents Required, Important Guidelines

Before Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Hits Theatres, 10 Must-Watch Female-Led Action Movies to Stream

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

Why Kashmir Is Facing Severe Mutton Shortage Amid Peak Wedding Season

What Is Behind Supreme Court Warning Against AI-Generated Fake Judgments And Why It Matter?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post

India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Police Files Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know
FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know
FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know
FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Files Rs 1,000 Cr IPO Papers; Here’s What Investors Should Know

QUICK LINKS