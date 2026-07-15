LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL have launched India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery, offering 5kg and 10kg composite cylinders in just 10 minutes.

LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities
LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 23:16 IST

In a ground-breaking move for India’s quick-commerce sector, Swiggy has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) to launch the country’s first doorstep delivery service for cooking gas cylinders via an instant-delivery app. The collaboration bridges an essential household utility with the convenience of quick commerce, promising to change how consumers manage their kitchen energy needs.  

The launch follows a few months after intense disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in Iran, which sparked severe cooking gas supply concerns across the region. Designed to provide instant relief during unexpected shortages, the service promises delivery times in as little as 10 minutes. It will initially offer smaller cylinders—specifically a 5-kilogram metal cylinder and HPCL’s newly launched “HP Navya” 10-kilogram lightweight, translucent composite cylinder—instead of the standard 14.2-kilogram variants.  

You Might Be Interested In

No Existing Connection Required 

A standout feature of this new service is its accessibility. Customers will not need a pre-existing HP Gas connection to make a purchase. First-time buyers can sign up directly on the app with a quick identity verification to purchase a new cylinder. For subsequent orders, users can simply place a refill request and exchange their empty cylinder upon delivery.  

The service is kicking off with a pilot phase in Bengaluru before expanding to other major cities across the nation. While the exact delivery fees and premium pricing structures have not been disclosed, the operational framework relies on HPCL’s network of authorized distributors and trained personnel to maintain standard safety regulations during transport.  

Expanding the Horizons of Quick Commerce

India stands as the world’s second-largest consumer of LPG, where state-run retailers like Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum dominate the supply landscape. Traditionally bound to fixed, days-in-advance booking systems, the sector is experiencing a massive tech shift through this partnership.

For Swiggy, integrating LPG cylinders expands a rapidly growing catalog on Instamart. The application, which already delivers everything from fresh fruits, snacks, and daily groceries to electronic gadgets and household necessities, is firmly positioning itself as a comprehensive utility platform for urban Indian homes. 

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’

With Inputs From Reuters 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders
Tags: home-hero-pos-3HPCL gas cylinder on InstamartInstant cooking gas delivery IndiaOrder 10kg HP Navya cylinder onlineSwiggy Instamart LPG delivery

RELATED News

Patanjali Foods Stocks Crash: Panic Selling or Institutional Exit? Three Warning Signs Investors May Have Missed

Ankiti Bose: Inside the Zilingo Co-Founder’s USD 500 Million Terra Invest Comeback Across AI, Healthcare, Biosciences, Longevity and Energy

‘No Material Event’, Says Patanjali Foods — But Does That Fully Explain the Stock’s Sharp Fall Today?

Patanjali Foods Shares Plunge 15%, Hit 52-Week Low: What’s Triggering The Sharp Sell-Off?

What Is Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? Who Can Get Rs 2,500 Every Month, Eligibility And How to Apply

LATEST NEWS

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders

Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Out Soon: Know How To Download DHSE Class 11 Scorecard

Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’

Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Asim Riaz Shuts Down Lock Upp Wildcard Rumours With Cryptic Post: ‘Bigg Boss Was My…’

Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz

PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed

Can Indians Watch The Odyssey In Christopher Nolan’s Preferred IMAX Format? Here’s What You Need To Know

Why Was Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Arrested? Details Here

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders
Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders
Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders
Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders

QUICK LINKS