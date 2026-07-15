Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders

In a ground-breaking move for India’s quick-commerce sector, Swiggy has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) to launch the country’s first doorstep delivery service for cooking gas cylinders via an instant-delivery app. The collaboration bridges an essential household utility with the convenience of quick commerce, promising to change how consumers manage their kitchen energy needs.

The launch follows a few months after intense disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in Iran, which sparked severe cooking gas supply concerns across the region. Designed to provide instant relief during unexpected shortages, the service promises delivery times in as little as 10 minutes. It will initially offer smaller cylinders—specifically a 5-kilogram metal cylinder and HPCL’s newly launched “HP Navya” 10-kilogram lightweight, translucent composite cylinder—instead of the standard 14.2-kilogram variants.

No Existing Connection Required

A standout feature of this new service is its accessibility. Customers will not need a pre-existing HP Gas connection to make a purchase. First-time buyers can sign up directly on the app with a quick identity verification to purchase a new cylinder. For subsequent orders, users can simply place a refill request and exchange their empty cylinder upon delivery.

The service is kicking off with a pilot phase in Bengaluru before expanding to other major cities across the nation. While the exact delivery fees and premium pricing structures have not been disclosed, the operational framework relies on HPCL’s network of authorized distributors and trained personnel to maintain standard safety regulations during transport.

Expanding the Horizons of Quick Commerce

India stands as the world’s second-largest consumer of LPG, where state-run retailers like Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum dominate the supply landscape. Traditionally bound to fixed, days-in-advance booking systems, the sector is experiencing a massive tech shift through this partnership.

For Swiggy, integrating LPG cylinders expands a rapidly growing catalog on Instamart. The application, which already delivers everything from fresh fruits, snacks, and daily groceries to electronic gadgets and household necessities, is firmly positioning itself as a comprehensive utility platform for urban Indian homes.

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With Inputs From Reuters