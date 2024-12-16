Home
Swiggy Launches ‘Scenes’ For Event Ticket Booking, Details Here

Swiggy, one of India’s leading food delivery platforms, has launched a new service called ‘Scenes’ as part of its Dineout vertical.

Swiggy Launches ‘Scenes’ For Event Ticket Booking, Details Here

Swiggy, one of India’s leading food delivery platforms, has launched a new service called ‘Scenes’ as part of its Dineout vertical. This feature is designed to enhance the company’s out-of-home offerings, allowing users to easily book tickets for a wide range of events directly through the Swiggy app. Whether it’s Christmas celebrations, live music shows, or DJ parties, Scenes aims to make event planning and ticket booking more convenient for Swiggy users.

Currently available in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Swiggy plans to roll out this feature to more cities soon. Users can access the service via the Dineout section of the Swiggy app, eliminating the need for any additional downloads or separate platforms.

Key Benefits of Swiggy ‘Scenes’ for Users:

  • Integrated Experience: Scenes allows users to browse and book event tickets within the same app they already use for food delivery and dining reservations.
  • Variety of Events: From live performances to festive parties, users can explore a wide variety of events to book tickets for.
  • Convenience: The feature removes the need to switch between multiple apps for dining and entertainment plans, streamlining the process.

Competing with Zomato’s District App:

Swiggy’s Scenes service will go head-to-head with Zomato’s District app, launched earlier this year. While Zomato’s platform allows users to book tickets for movies, sports events, and restaurant tables, Scenes is currently focused on live events and parties. Although movie ticket booking isn’t available on Swiggy’s platform yet, it could be an area for future expansion.

Swiggy’s Financial Outlook:

Swiggy has been showing signs of financial recovery, with positive growth in recent quarters. For Q2 FY25, the company reported a reduced net loss of Rs 626 crore, an improvement from Rs 657 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter grew by 30.33%, reaching Rs 3,601 crore, compared to Rs 2,763 crore in the previous year.

For the financial year 2024, Swiggy’s revenue surged by 36% to Rs 11,247 crore, while its losses decreased by 44% to Rs 2,350 crore. While Swiggy is still behind its rival Zomato in terms of revenue and profitability, the company is narrowing the gap with strategic initiatives like the launch of Scenes and better cost control measures.

