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Home > Business News > Taiwan Film Festival Heads to Mumbai After Successful Delhi Run

Taiwan Film Festival Heads to Mumbai After Successful Delhi Run

Taiwan Film Festival Heads to Mumbai After Successful Delhi Run
Taiwan Film Festival Heads to Mumbai After Successful Delhi Run

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-27 15:56 IST

Following packed screenings in New Delhi, the festival makes its Mumbai debut on October 31 at G5A Warehouse, showcasing a baseball triumph, a politically charged coming-of-age drama and an award-winning psychological film.

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: After generating considerable excitement and attracting an enthusiastic audience during its two-day run in New Delhi, the 2026 Taiwan Film Festival is now heading to India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai, this Saturday, October 31, with three internationally acclaimed films that celebrate Taiwan’s sporting achievements, explore its political history and delve into complex human relationships.

The festival, which brought six diverse Taiwanese films to Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi on October 24–25, will make its Mumbai debut at G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi, marking a significant milestone in Taiwan’s efforts to expand its cinematic and cultural presence in India.

Organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India, in collaboration with G5A for the Mumbai edition, the festival will present HERO! HITO!, Before the Bright Day and Deep Quiet Room. The selection includes films that have earned nominations and awards at prestigious international festivals, including the Golden Horse Awards, widely regarded as among the most important honours in the cinema world.
 

Taiwan Film Festival Heads to Mumbai After Successful Delhi Run

The festival’s Delhi edition drew considerable media attention and brought together Taiwanese residents, Indian cinema enthusiasts, cultural representatives and members of the diplomatic community. A screening of the baseball documentary HERO! HITO! attracted a packed audience of Taiwanese and Indian viewers.

The event also generated lively conversations about Indian cinema. Dr Mumin Chen, Chief Representative of TECC India, expressed admiration for Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. His praise for Dhurandhar became one of the festival’s widely reported talking points.

The momentum generated in Delhi is expected to provide a promising backdrop for the Mumbai edition, which aims to introduce Taiwanese storytelling to a wider audience, particularly in a city that serves as the heart of India’s film industry.

Three Films, Three Distinct Cinematic Experiences

Opening the Mumbai festival will be HERO! HITO!, an inspirational sports documentary recounting Taiwan’s remarkable journey from its heartbreaking baseball defeat in 2013 to its historic victory at the 2024 WBSC Premier12 championship.

Through compelling match footage and personal interviews with players, the documentary captures the determination, resilience and collective spirit that propelled an underdog team to international glory. Beyond baseball, it is a story of national pride and the refusal to surrender despite overwhelming challenges.

Following this, audiences will experience Before the Bright Day, the acclaimed directorial debut of Shih-Han Tsao. Set against the politically turbulent backdrop of the 1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis, the film follows a teenager named Chou as he navigates adolescence, family troubles, friendship and uncertainty about his future.

As political tensions threaten the stability of everyday life, Chou struggles with academic pressures, financial difficulties at home and the possible departure of the girl he admires. The film offers a sensitive portrayal of growing up amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Before the Bright Day received nominations at the 2025 Golden Horse Awards and competed in the New Directors section of the prestigious San Sebastián International Film Festival. It was also nominated for Best Youth Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, earning recognition beyond Taiwan.

The day’s final screening, will feature Deep Quiet Room, an emotionally intense psychological drama directed by veteran documentarian Shen Ko-shang.

The film follows Yu-ming, a grieving husband attempting to understand the circumstances that led to his pregnant wife’s death. While caring for his father-in-law, who is experiencing dementia, he gradually uncovers disturbing family secrets and confronts questions about trauma, relationships and emotional suffering.

Deep Quiet Room secured seven nominations at the 2025 Golden Horse Awards and won major recognition at the Pingyao International Film Festival, including Best Film, Best Actor and an Audience Award. Its international recognition has established it as one of the notable films in the Mumbai programme.

Cinema as a Bridge Between India and Taiwan

Speaking about the festival’s larger purpose, Dr Mumin Chen said it was among the most important annual cultural initiatives organised by TECC India.

He explained that the selection of films was intended to introduce Indian audiences to different aspects of Taiwanese society, from sporting achievements and technological advancement to family relationships and social issues.

Chen also expressed hope that cultural exchanges could eventually encourage greater cooperation between the Indian and Taiwanese film industries, including more joint productions and opportunities for Indian films to reach Taiwanese audiences.

Ms Isabel Lin, Head of the Cultural Division at TECC India, emphasised that the festival’s diversity was central to its purpose. The programme seeks to present Taiwan through cinema’s ability to explore personal experiences, cultural identity, history and contemporary society.

The move to Mumbai represents a particularly important step in this effort. While New Delhi has traditionally hosted the festival, expanding to India’s commercial cinema capital opens opportunities to engage filmmakers, producers, distributors, students and wider audiences interested in international cinema.

For Mumbai’s film enthusiasts, the October 31 screenings offer an opportunity to discover Taiwan beyond its globally recognised semiconductor industry and technological achievements.

From the roaring celebrations of a baseball championship to the anxieties of a teenager living through political uncertainty and the haunting emotional journey of a grieving husband, the three films promise a cinematic encounter with the ambitions, vulnerabilities and resilience of Taiwanese society.

The screenings will take place at G5A Warehouse, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, on Saturday, October 31, from 11 am to 8 pm. Entry is free with prior registration, subject to availability.

With its successful Delhi chapter providing momentum, the Mumbai debut promises to take Taiwan’s cinematic storytelling to a new audience and strengthen the growing cultural relationship between Taiwan and India.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Taiwan Film Festival Heads to Mumbai After Successful Delhi Run

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Taiwan Film Festival Heads to Mumbai After Successful Delhi Run
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Taiwan Film Festival Heads to Mumbai After Successful Delhi Run
Taiwan Film Festival Heads to Mumbai After Successful Delhi Run

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