It’s been observed time and again that people hailing from small cities move to metro cities to make their dreams come true. Those dreams are backed by their talent and the belief in one theory that is, ‘everything is possible.’ Muni Raman is a professional singer who has worked hard to accomplish his passion for music in the tinsel town of Mumbai.

The talented professional singer, and performer, was born and bought up in the holy city Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. His interest in music was evident from the very beginning. But coming from a humble background, one has to first think about livelihood rather than be serious about their passion. Muni Raman completed his graduation from Avadh University. Luckily, he got a chance to pursue his unfathomable passion for singing while he was pursuing his MBA and thus, he had to drop his study in between.

He started his musical journey as an orchestra singer in 2002. Life took a sudden change for him when he enrolled at Sa Re Ga Ma Academy, Mumbai, founded by Mr Gajendra Singh. he completed his training under the legendary Shri Gautam Mukherjee. The artist came to the forefront when he participated as a contestant in a singing reality show Bharat Ki Shaan on Doordarshan. He was one of the top finalists in the show, and that’s when people and stalwarts from the music industry started noticing this young boy from UP.

He has performed as a guest artist along with Ismail Darbar, Sukhvinder Singh and Shaan in events such as Voice of India and alongside Atif Aslam for GIMA Awards.

Muni is credited to have sung for some regional TV shows and movies. Bestowed with an exemplary euphonious and magnetic voice, he is always approached for projects involving mass appeal. He has recently lent his voice to a documentary for the UP Government. Even his playback election campaign song for Samajwadi Party CM candidate Shri Akhilesh Yadav is going viral these days. His soothing voice has landed him with similar projects from other political parties in India. The freshest on the list is the Uttarakhand Congress. He has given playback to a song to unleash the work done by leader Shri Harish Rawat. In October 2021, he was recently called to perform at Raj Bhawan-Mumbai, Maharashtra, where the Governor of Maharashtra even felicitated him. While addressing the guest, the Governor mentioned Muni Raman as ‘Mann Raman’ meaning ‘the one who pleases your heart.’

In this insanely competitive music industry, few self-made artists have made a mark and shattered all obstacles to chase their dreams. Muni Raman is one such example. Muni can easily sing different styles of music in various languages. He has been very actively involved in various TV shows, musical nights, music festivals and events. He has performed more than 1000 live shows in India as well as abroad.