Tariffs, Tantrums & Trade Troubles: APEC Says Growth To Hit The Brakes In India

This meeting leads up to a high-stakes APEC leaders’ summit in Gyeongju later this year. APEC economies make up 60% of global GDP and half of world trade

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) slammed the brakes on trade cheer in its latest Regional Trends Analysis. It forecasted just 0.4% trade growth across its 21 member economies in 2025—a sharp drop from 5.7% in 2024. APEC blamed the slowdown on Uncle Sam’s tariff tantrums. The U.S. imposed broad duties on over half of APEC members, clogging once-smooth trade routes with red tape. These tariffs reversed decades of liberalisation and forced the region into a bureaucratic bumper-to-bumper crawl. Member nations now brace for a sluggish ride, as trade hits the brakes with no express lane in sight.

APEC Slashes Growth Forecast

The economic engine isn’t roaring either. APEC cut its growth forecast for 2025 to 2.6%, down from 3.3% in 2024, signaling more speed bumps ahead. In its statement, APEC said, “Trade growth is set to decline sharply across APEC due to lower external demand, particularly in manufacturing and consumer goods, while rising uncertainty over goods-related measures weighs on services trade.” The region’s key industries are losing momentum, and services trade faces headwinds from policy unpredictability. As global demand cools and tariff clouds linger, APEC economies are shifting into low gear, with little sign of acceleration on the horizon.

Tariffs Reverse Decades Of Progress

For a region that slashed average tariffs from 17% in 1989 to just 5.3% by 2021—and watched merchandise trade surge nine-fold—this reversal feels like déjà vu with a side of whiplash. The U.S. tariffs threaten to unpick years of trade liberalisation, throwing sand into the region’s economic gears.

WTO Woes & Diplomatic Dilemmas

Trade ministers kicked off a two-day summit Thursday to hash out next steps. On the agenda: reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO), where the U.S. has accused the body of giving China a free pass and paused its funding. China’s Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang joined the talks but hasn’t confirmed another handshake moment with U.S. trade envoy Jamieson Greer after a recent Geneva truce.

This meeting leads up to a high-stakes APEC leaders’ summit in Gyeongju later this year. APEC economies make up 60% of global GDP and half of world trade. In a region where tariffs make headlines and economic jitters are contagious, every handshake—or lack of one—counts.

