Tarun Nangia has appointed as Member of Monitoring Committee to the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. His work would involve improving financial literacy among Indian investors.

Tarun Nangia has been appointed as Member, Monitoring Committee, to the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, a think-thank under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. At IICA, Tarun has been nominated as Member – IICA monitoring committee to look into projects under the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA).

Nangia’s mandate is to carry forward IEPFA’s mandate of investor education, awareness, and protection, offering advice to avoid disputes, offering media dissemination related advice and other activity incidental to investor awareness and protection. The work would involve improving financial literacy among Indian investors which will lead to a financially resilient and stronger economy.

Tarun Nangia is currently associated with the ITV Group as Associate Editor (Special Projects) and produces and hosts popular weekly television shows Legally Speaking, Policy & Politics, and Brand Story. Nangia also curates and edits the Legally Speaking and Policy & Politics vertical in The Daily Guardian newspaper.

Also read: HUL’s Fair & Lovely to be renamed as Glow & Lovely

Also read: Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 cr in Jio Platforms

IEPFA is a fund set up under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. IEPFA is set up to pool all the dividends of the Asset Management Companies, matured deposits, share application interests or money, debentures, interests, etc. that are unclaimed for seven years. All the money collected from the mentioned sources has to be transferred to IEPF. Investors, who are trying to seek a refund for their unclaimed rewards can now do so from the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IEPF).

Also read: Deadline for tax-saving investments for FY20 extended till July 31

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App