Tata and Merck’s MoU Will Spark A Semiconductor Boom In India: What’s Next For The Tech Industry?

Tata Electronics Private Limited, a pioneering leader in India's electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector, and Merck, a leading science and technology company, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a strategic collaboration. This MoU strengthen the goals of the India Semiconductor Mission and echoes Tata Electronics' and Merck's involvement as early movers in aiding indigenous semiconductor capacities.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 2, 2025 21:30:42 IST

Tata Electronics Private Limited, a pioneering leader in India’s electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector, and Merck, a leading science and technology company, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a strategic collaboration, to jointly develop capabilities in semiconductor materials, semiconductor fabrication infrastructure, and specialty chemical and gas distribution in India.

Merck and Tata Electronics Collaborate on Semiconductor Fab in Gujarat

The companies have come to an understanding whereby Merck will offer its full suite of products and services, including high-purity electronic materials, advanced gas and chemical delivery systems, turnkey fab infrastructure services, and its Material Intelligence™ solutions powered by AI, for Tata Electronics’ upcoming Fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

As part of this partnership, Merck will also share best practices in safety and manufacturing excellence and provide access to platforms such as Athinia®, a secure data analytics platform, for collaboration on relevant information among participants across the semiconductor industry.

Additionally, the partnership encompasses plans for localised warehousing, development of the raw material supply chain, cultivation of talent, and the establishment of industry processes and standards in India.

Merck and Tata Drive India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

This MoU strengthen the goals of the India Semiconductor Mission and echoes Tata Electronics’ and Merck’s involvement as early movers in aiding indigenous semiconductor capacities. Tata Electronics is constructing India’s initial Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with an overall investment of Rs 91,000 crores.

With its widespread experience in semiconductor materials and sub-fab services worldwide, Merck carries technical depth, global standards, and best practices, as well as a strong promise to security and sustainability, to the Indian market.

This corporation will assist Tata Electronics’ Fab and benefit catalyse the broader industry ecosystem, across suppliers, talent and technology development, firming up India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain. (Inputs form ANI)

Tags: MerckSemiconductortata

