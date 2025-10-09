LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide

Tata Capital IPO saw strong demand with a 1.95x subscription. Allotment is out today, October 9. GMP has dipped to Rs 3. Listing expected on October 13 with high anticipation.

Tata Capital IPO
Tata Capital IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 9, 2025 12:14:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide

TATA CAPITAL IPO: The buzz is real! After three exciting days of bidding, everyone’s now waiting for the Tata Capital IPO allotment, expected on October 9, 2025. It’s one of the most talked-about IPOs on Dalal Street, and investor curiosity is sky-high. 

Are you in or just watching from the sidelines? Either way, there’s a lot to look forward to before the big listing day on October 13. From GMP trends to subscription stats and listing predictions, we’ve got it all covered below. Let’s dive in and see what’s cooking in the market.

Ready? Scroll on!

TATA CAPITAL IPO: Key Details

  • Price Band: Rs 310 – Rs 326
  • IPO Date: October 6–8, 2025
  • IPO Allotment Date: October 9, 2025
  • Listing Date: October 13, 2025
  • Grey Market Premium (GMP): ~Rs 3 (1% over issue price)
  • Total Issue Size: Rs 15,511 crore

TATA CAPITAL IPO: Subscription Snapshot

Wondering how the Tata Capital IPO performed? It saw strong demand across the board! Overall, the issue was subscribed 1.95 times, with a whopping 65.12 crore bids for just 33.34 crore shares.

Who led the charge? Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed the most interest, subscribing 3.42 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) weren’t far behind at 1.98 times, while Retail Investors also showed up, subscribing 1.10 times.

Were you among the bidders? If yes, fingers crossed for the allotment! If not, watch closely, this one could make waves on listing day.

TATA CAPITAL IPO: GMP Trend Ahead of Listing

Curious about the grey market buzz?
The GMP (Grey Market Premium) for Tata Capital IPO was off to a flying start, peaking at Rs 30 during the initial bidding frenzy. But things have cooled down, the latest GMP is around Rs 3, just about 1% above the issue price. Based on this, the expected listing price could be close to Rs 329, slightly above the upper band of Rs 326.

But don’t jump to conclusions just yet, market sentiment is quite volatile, and GMP doesn’t always tell the full story.

Di you know you were betting on a strong debut?

How To Check Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status

Once the allotment is finalized (Today, on October 9, 2025), you can check your status through either the BSE website or the registrar’s website (likely Link Intime or KFintech).

Option 1: Through BSE Website

  • Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’
  • Choose ‘Tata Capital Ltd’ from the dropdown menu
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN
  • Click on ‘Search’

Option 2: Through Registrar Website

The registrar is expected to be Link Intime or KFintech. Use the respective method once confirmed:

If Link Intime:

  • Go to https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
  • Select Tata Capital IPO
  • Choose to search by PAN, Application Number, or DP/Client ID
  • Enter your details and click ‘Search’

If KFintech:

  • Visit https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
  • Select Tata Capital IPO from the dropdown
  • Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP ID/Client ID
  • Click ‘Submit’

Also Read: Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Remembering The Legend, The Epitome Of Indian Business World

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 12:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsipoIPO newstataTATA Cpital IPO

RELATED News

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 13% jump in full-year profit, beats forecasts
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Remembering The Legend, The Epitome Of Indian Business World
Diwali Dazzle: MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today Hit Fresh Highs As Precious Metals Rally Across India, Check Rates In Your City!
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Strong On October 9; Tata Capital IPO, TCS Results in Spotlight Amid Strong Global Cues

LATEST NEWS

What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights
Saif Ali Khan Opens Up: Actor Says People Called His Knife Attack ‘Fake’, Recalls How Terrible It Felt
India Pride IMLI – The Archer Who Aims for Glory
Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur
Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar
Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka, Balasore Tiramasu: IAF Ceremony Menu With Veiled Message For Pakistan Goes Viral
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide
Who Was Ratan Tata’s Ex-Girlfriend He Almost Married But A Twist Changed Everything? Find Out Her Name
Viral Video: Majestic View Of Mount Everest From Bihar, Thanks To Clean Air, Clear Skies
Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS