Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide

TATA CAPITAL IPO: The buzz is real! After three exciting days of bidding, everyone’s now waiting for the Tata Capital IPO allotment, expected on October 9, 2025. It’s one of the most talked-about IPOs on Dalal Street, and investor curiosity is sky-high.
Are you in or just watching from the sidelines? Either way, there’s a lot to look forward to before the big listing day on October 13. From GMP trends to subscription stats and listing predictions, we’ve got it all covered below. Let’s dive in and see what’s cooking in the market.
Ready? Scroll on!
TATA CAPITAL IPO: Key Details
- Price Band: Rs 310 – Rs 326
- IPO Date: October 6–8, 2025
- IPO Allotment Date: October 9, 2025
- Listing Date: October 13, 2025
- Grey Market Premium (GMP): ~Rs 3 (1% over issue price)
- Total Issue Size: Rs 15,511 crore
TATA CAPITAL IPO: Subscription Snapshot
Wondering how the Tata Capital IPO performed? It saw strong demand across the board! Overall, the issue was subscribed 1.95 times, with a whopping 65.12 crore bids for just 33.34 crore shares.
Who led the charge? Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed the most interest, subscribing 3.42 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) weren’t far behind at 1.98 times, while Retail Investors also showed up, subscribing 1.10 times.
Were you among the bidders? If yes, fingers crossed for the allotment! If not, watch closely, this one could make waves on listing day.
TATA CAPITAL IPO: GMP Trend Ahead of Listing
Curious about the grey market buzz?
The GMP (Grey Market Premium) for Tata Capital IPO was off to a flying start, peaking at Rs 30 during the initial bidding frenzy. But things have cooled down, the latest GMP is around Rs 3, just about 1% above the issue price. Based on this, the expected listing price could be close to Rs 329, slightly above the upper band of Rs 326.
But don’t jump to conclusions just yet, market sentiment is quite volatile, and GMP doesn’t always tell the full story.
Di you know you were betting on a strong debut?
How To Check Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status
Once the allotment is finalized (Today, on October 9, 2025), you can check your status through either the BSE website or the registrar’s website (likely Link Intime or KFintech).
Option 1: Through BSE Website
- Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’
- Choose ‘Tata Capital Ltd’ from the dropdown menu
- Enter your Application Number or PAN
- Click on ‘Search’
Option 2: Through Registrar Website
The registrar is expected to be Link Intime or KFintech. Use the respective method once confirmed:
If Link Intime:
- Go to https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
- Select Tata Capital IPO
- Choose to search by PAN, Application Number, or DP/Client ID
- Enter your details and click ‘Search’
If KFintech:
- Visit https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
- Select Tata Capital IPO from the dropdown
- Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP ID/Client ID
- Click ‘Submit’
Also Read: Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Remembering The Legend, The Epitome Of Indian Business World