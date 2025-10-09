Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide

TATA CAPITAL IPO: The buzz is real! After three exciting days of bidding, everyone’s now waiting for the Tata Capital IPO allotment, expected on October 9, 2025. It’s one of the most talked-about IPOs on Dalal Street, and investor curiosity is sky-high.

Are you in or just watching from the sidelines? Either way, there’s a lot to look forward to before the big listing day on October 13. From GMP trends to subscription stats and listing predictions, we’ve got it all covered below. Let’s dive in and see what’s cooking in the market.

Ready? Scroll on!

TATA CAPITAL IPO: Key Details

Price Band : Rs 310 – Rs 326

: Rs 310 – Rs 326 IPO Date : October 6–8, 2025

: October 6–8, 2025 IPO Allotment Date : October 9, 2025

: October 9, 2025 Listing Date : October 13, 2025

: October 13, 2025 Grey Market Premium (GMP) : ~Rs 3 (1% over issue price)

: ~Rs 3 (1% over issue price) Total Issue Size: Rs 15,511 crore

TATA CAPITAL IPO: Subscription Snapshot

Wondering how the Tata Capital IPO performed? It saw strong demand across the board! Overall, the issue was subscribed 1.95 times, with a whopping 65.12 crore bids for just 33.34 crore shares.

Who led the charge? Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed the most interest, subscribing 3.42 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) weren’t far behind at 1.98 times, while Retail Investors also showed up, subscribing 1.10 times.

Were you among the bidders? If yes, fingers crossed for the allotment! If not, watch closely, this one could make waves on listing day.

TATA CAPITAL IPO: GMP Trend Ahead of Listing

Curious about the grey market buzz?

The GMP (Grey Market Premium) for Tata Capital IPO was off to a flying start, peaking at Rs 30 during the initial bidding frenzy. But things have cooled down, the latest GMP is around Rs 3, just about 1% above the issue price. Based on this, the expected listing price could be close to Rs 329, slightly above the upper band of Rs 326.

But don’t jump to conclusions just yet, market sentiment is quite volatile, and GMP doesn’t always tell the full story.

Di you know you were betting on a strong debut?

How To Check Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status

Once the allotment is finalized (Today, on October 9, 2025), you can check your status through either the BSE website or the registrar’s website (likely Link Intime or KFintech).

Option 1: Through BSE Website

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’

Choose ‘Tata Capital Ltd’ from the dropdown menu

Enter your Application Number or PAN

Click on ‘Search’

Option 2: Through Registrar Website

The registrar is expected to be Link Intime or KFintech. Use the respective method once confirmed:

If Link Intime:

Go to https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Select Tata Capital IPO

Choose to search by PAN, Application Number, or DP/Client ID

Enter your details and click ‘Search’

If KFintech:

Visit https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Select Tata Capital IPO from the dropdown

Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP ID/Client ID

Click ‘Submit’

