TATA.ev Powers Up: Launches 10 MegaChargers Across India’s Key Routes

TATA.ev has launched its first 10 high-speed MegaChargers across India, marking a major milestone in its mission to scale the country’s EV charging ecosystem to 400,000 points by 2027. In collaboration with ChargeZone and Statiq, TATA.ev deployed the chargers at key highways and urban hubs to support long-distance travelers and daily commuters alike. This move forms part of the company’s Open Collaboration framework, designed to forge strong partnerships with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The MegaCharger initiative delivers ultra-fast and dependable charging while enhancing convenience, speed, and experience for India’s growing electric vehicle user base.

Strategic Highways Get Ultra-Fast Chargers

On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, TATA.ev launched three MegaChargers in partnership with ChargeZone. At the Shreenath Food Hub in Vadodara, the flagship 400 kW charger powers up to six vehicles simultaneously and delivers up to 150 km of range in just 15 minutes. The other two sites—Shanti Complex in Vapi and Hotel Xpress Inn in Ghodbunder—feature 120 kW chargers, spaced strategically 150-200 km apart for uninterrupted travel across Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Delhi-Jaipur Stretch Gets Full Coverage

TATA.ev installed four 120 kW MegaChargers along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in partnership with Statiq. These stations—located at SS Plaza in Gurugram, Hotel Old Rao in Kaprivas, Asli Pappu Dhaba in Hamzapur, and Hotel Highway King in Shahpura—are spaced approximately 60 km apart, ensuring seamless coverage over the 270 km route. Positioned near popular eateries and rest stops, the stations offer convenience along with hospitality.

Pune-Nashik, Bengaluru, And Udaipur Join The Network

On the Pune-Nashik Highway, TATA.ev partnered with ChargeZone to install a 120 kW MegaCharger at Akash Misal House in Rajgurunagar, strategically placed mid-way for intercity travelers. In Bengaluru’s Electronic City, the company launched a MegaCharger at Monk Mansion with Statiq. This urban station caters to professionals with fast charging, 24/7 cafés, Wi-Fi, and co-working spaces. In Udaipur, TATA.ev teamed up with ChargeZone to deploy a 120 kW charger at Ramee Royal Resort, complete with lounges, cafes, and internet for both tourists and locals.

“At a time when EV adoption is on its growth path, ubiquitous and dependable charging infrastructure is the need of the hour,” said Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. “We are on a mission to provide fast, reliable, and effortless charging that enables seamless mobility across the country — and we are just getting started.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

