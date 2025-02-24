Tata Group’s IHCL Eyes Big Expansion, Rs 30,000 Crore Revenue

The Tata Group company opened 8 new hotels in Q3, taking the total operating hotels to 237 across brands with a Taj in Puri, among others. Now, IHCL has set ambitious targets for the next 5 years.

During the October-December 2024 period, IHCL signed 20 hotels which included 3 Taj hotels in destinations like Chail and Ayodhya, The Claridges, New Delhi, SeleQtions hotels in Diu and Mandvi, a Vivanta in Surat, Tree of Life resorts in Udaipur and Naldehra, 6 under the newly reimagined Gateway and 5 Ginger hotels.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Taj Hotels

Synonymous to luxury and grandeur, Tata Group ’s Taj Hotels is undeniably a classic example of India’s hospitality and welcome. Eyeing a major expansion of its most important brand in its portfolio, Indian Hotels Company is aiming for a big revenue growth in the next five years.

Tata Group’s IHCL last month announced its quarterly earnings for the October-December 2024 period, reporting a 29 per cent jump in the net profit to Rs 582 crore while another 29 per cent increase in its revenue to Rs 2592 crore. IHCL’s EBITDA also soared by 32 per cent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“In line with Accelerate 2030, IHCL sets a new growth benchmark with 55 signings and 20 openings till date this fiscal and 85 per cent of these signings are capital light. With a portfolio of 360 hotels and an industry leading pipeline of 123 hotels, IHCL at this pace of growth is well poised to reach 700 hotels by 2030,” said IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal.

Taj Hotels

During the October-December 2024 period, IHCL signed 20 hotels which included 3 Taj hotels in destinations like Chail and Ayodhya, The Claridges, New Delhi, SeleQtions hotels in Diu and Mandvi, a Vivanta in Surat, Tree of Life resorts in Udaipur and Naldehra, 6 under the newly reimagined Gateway and 5 Ginger hotels.

The Tata Group company opened 8 new hotels in Q3, taking the total operating hotels to 237 across brands with a Taj in Puri, among others.

Now, IHCL has set ambitious targets for the next 5 years. From an operational portfolio of 142 properties in 2017, the company now has 237 operational hotels. Indian Hotels Company now aims at taking this number of 500+ by the year 2030. It’s overall portfolio growth aim by 2030 is 700+ hotels.

As of January 25, the number of operational Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta hotels collectively is 140, which IHCL is looking at expanding to 225 by March 2030.