Tata Harrier EV Launched at a Shocking Price – Features and Specs Decoded

Tata Motors has added a powerful new contender to its electric fleet — the Harrier.EV. Priced from ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the premium electric SUV comes with a bold promise: a lifetime battery warranty, currently the strongest in the Indian EV market. Available in three personas — Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered — the Harrier.EV aims to blend ruggedness with tech-loaded luxury. Tata will open bookings on July 2, 2025, while interested buyers can get up close during the ‘Quad Days’ experience program on June 13 and 14. With competitors like the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XUV.e9 in sight, the Harrier.EV gears up for a high-voltage face-off.

Design That Strikes — And Stays Familiar

Tata Motors showcased the Harrier.EV at Auto Expo 2025, and now, the showstopper becomes its new EV flagship. At first glance, it’s unmistakably Harrier — muscular, upright, and unapologetically bold. However, the EV spices things up with a blanked-out grille, aero-optimized alloys, new bumpers, and slick lighting animations that say hello and goodbye like a true techie. Tata retained the diesel version’s core design language but added four new shades, including the stealthy ‘Stealth Edition.’ The design stays robust, the stance stays proud, and the EV badge adds a layer of electrified elegance.

Inside Story: Tata Packed With Tech, Wrapped In Comfort

Step inside the Harrier.EV and Tata greets you with a suave grey-white interior theme. The layout mirrors the ICE version, but it’s what’s packed under the hood — of the dashboard — that thrills. A 14.5-inch Harman touchscreen (powered by Samsung Neo QLED) takes center stage, joined by a 10.25-inch digital cluster, JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, and a panoramic sunroof. You get dual-zone climate control with voice assist, a 540-degree camera, powered tailgate, ADAS Level 2, remote parking, and even a ‘Summon Mode’ that makes the car roll toward you via key fob. OTA updates and full connected car tech complete the EV arsenal.

Under the Hood: More Power, More Range, and Quick Juice

Built on Tata’s new-gen Acti.EV+ platform, the Harrier.EV swaps the diesel’s torsion beam for a refined multi-link rear suspension Tata dubs “Ultra Glide.” It supports both Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging. You can choose between 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs, the latter exclusively powering the QWD (Quad Motor Drive) variant. Two induction motors churn out 369 bhp and 500 Nm, blasting 0–100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. Need a quick top-up? You can juice up 250 km of range in just 15 minutes. The claimed real-world range crosses 500 km, making this one electrifying long-hauler.

Off-Road Like a Pro — Now With AR And Cameras

Yes, it’s electric. Yes, it off-roads like a champ. Tata demonstrated the Harrier.EV’s QWD system in a TV commercial that shows the SUV scaling Elephant Rock, a 3,937-ft mountain in Kerala. Engage the ‘Off-Road’ mode to activate sub-modes like Rock Crawl, Mud Ruts, Sand, and Custom, each adjusting torque and response. A ‘Transparent Mode’, inspired by Land Rover’s ClearSight, uses underbody cameras and AR tech to show wheel placement on-screen. It boasts approach, departure, and breakover angles of 25.3°, 26.4°, and 16.6° respectively, and over 50% gradeability, proving it’s not just an urban cruiser.

Harrier EV: A New Flagship For Tata’s Electric Revolution

With the Harrier.EV, Tata Motors ventures into the premium electric SUV arena — a space dominated by Mahindra and BYD. It joins a successful EV lineup that already includes the Tiago.EV, Tigor.EV, Punch.EV, Nexon.EV, and Curvv.EV. The Harrier.EV may not chase volumes but establishes Tata’s foothold in a growing aspirational segment. It’s electric, it’s intelligent, and it’s ready to rumble — on and off the road.

