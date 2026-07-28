Tata Sons Declares Rs 1.10 Lakh Dividend Per Share: Can Retail Investors Claim This Massive Payout

Tata Sons has recommended a dividend of ₹1,10,717 per ordinary share after reporting a strong jump in profit for FY26. The eye-catching payout has attracted attention, but there is a catch that is retail investors cannot buy Tata Sons shares or claim this dividend. The reason is simple. Tata Sons is not listed on the stock exchanges. It is the holding company of the Tata Group and controls stakes in several major Tata businesses.

Profit after tax of the company for FY26 was ₹31,961 crore, showing an increase of 21.8% compared to ₹26,232 crore made in the preceding year. The revenue of the company also witnessed growth by 9.1%.

Why is Tata Sons dividend so high?

An equity of over ₹1 lakh per share might seem unusual compared to listed companies. But for Tata Sons, things are different.

It is a private company with fewer shareholders. Tata Trusts are the largest stakeholders having 66% stake in the company, whereas Shapoorji Pallonji Group and others are the other stakeholders with the rest of the stake.

As Tata Sons has fewer numbers of shares when compared to listed companies, it results in the appearance of huge equity per share.

The total dividend paid out is about ₹4,475 crore, which explains the situation better. Even the FY26 dividend is higher than last year’s ₹64,900 per share.

Can investors buy Tata Sons shares?

Tata Sons is not listed on NSE or BSE. Unlike Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors or Tata Steel, its shares are not available for public trading.

This means stock market investors cannot directly invest in Tata Sons or receive this dividend.

The payout will go only to existing shareholders of the company.

Tata Group posts strong growth

At the group level, Tata Companies reported significant growth in FY26.

The Tata Group’s consolidated revenue increased 7.8% to ₹16.24 lakh crore. Consolidated profit after tax rose 52% to ₹1.71 lakh crore.

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the group’s revenue has grown 2.1 times compared with FY20, while profit has increased 5.4 times during the same period.

Air India remains a challenge

These were high numbers despite losses incurred in some new and strategic businesses. There was a loss of ₹22,238 crore for Air India in FY26 while Tata Digital had a loss of ₹4,974 crore.

According to Chandrasekaran, turning around Air India is going to take time given that the company is growing its fleet and making changes.

The conglomerate had always maintained that these are long-term businesses.

Tata’s big bets for the future

Tata Sons is using its position as the group holding company to push investments into emerging sectors.

These include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, clean energy, battery manufacturing and defence.

The strategy is to use profits from established businesses to build capabilities in new industries where future growth opportunities are expected.

For investors tracking the Tata Group, the key takeaway is that the ₹1.10 lakh dividend is not a stock market opportunity. It highlights Tata Sons’ strong earnings and concentrated ownership structure, while the group continues to spend heavily on businesses it believes will shape the next phase of growth.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Fall Despite IT Rally: What’s Behind Today’s Stock Market Weakness?