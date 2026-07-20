Tata Technologies Shares Decline After Q1 Results Despite Revenue Growth; Are Brokerages Turning Cautious?

Shares of Tata Technologies fell over 2 per cent in Monday’s trade, despite the company reporting healthy revenue growth for the June quarter and reiterating its confidence in delivering double-digit organic growth in FY27. However, the shares might be factoring in the elevated valuation and the cautionary notes from brokers that continue to suggest selling them. Tata Technologies’ stock price was trading at Rs 741.00, down 2.25 per cent on the NSE compared to the last close, at the time of writing. The share had opened at Rs 764.70 during the session and recorded an intraday high of Rs 736.50.

Increasing Revenue Growth

On a consolidated basis, the company reported revenue from operations at Rs 1,664.63 crore in the June quarter, up 33.8 per cent from Rs 1,244.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s revenue grew 5.9 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,572.22 crore from the previous quarter (March). Consolidated net profit rose 6.15 per cent to Rs 180.75 crore from Rs 170.24 crore in the year ago period. Net profit fell 11.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 204.17 crore in the March quarter.

Tata Technologies’s profit was down sequentially but sequential revenue growth of 4.3% and year-on-year revenue growth of 25% in constant currency terms show continued traction in business.

The management said it is confident of strong double-digit organic constant currency revenue growth in FY27, underpinned by a healthy deal pipeline and execution of recently won contracts. 100 Million Deal Offers Growth Visibility

Tata Technologies has also announced a strategic partnership with Tenneco worth $100 million during the quarter under which it has been selected for a full vehicle engineering programme.

The company said that the engagement will tap India’s engineering talent, speed innovation and allow the automotive company to respond more rapidly to changing global market requirements.

The deal is expected to strengthen Tata Technologies’ presence in the auto engineering services segment, which remains one of its major growth drivers.

Why Are Brokerages Still Bearish?

The revenue performance was better than expected but leading brokerages remain cautious on the stock.

JPMorgan has kept its “underweight” rating and target price of Rs 540, suggesting a potential downside of nearly 29% from current levels.

Revenue for the June quarter was ahead of expectations but margins were slightly weaker than expected, the broking said. It believes that much of the growth in recent months has come from scaling up existing deals rather than from a structural improvement in demand.

JPMorgan also highlighted that Tata Technologies has already appreciated by about 28% since early May, while the Nifty 50 has been broadly flat. The brokerage believes the stock is trading at expensive valuations of ~38x FY27E earnings and ~33x FY28E earnings after this sharp rally.

The broking flagged management’s guidance for double-digit organic constant currency revenue growth in FY27 but cautioned that restructuring and optimisation by clients in Germany could remain a near-term headwind.

Kotak Also Retains ‘Sell’

Kotak Institutional Equities too has stuck to its “Sell” call with a target price of Rs 500 which is also the company’s IPO price.

The brokerage said that Tata Technologies has benefited from a revival in spending by automobile manufacturers on existing vehicle programmes following a phase of heavy investments in electrification.

Kotak has marginally raised its earnings estimates for FY28 and FY29 by 1% but believes the stock still trades at rich valuations. The brokerage said Tata Technologies is now trading at nearly 32 times its estimated FY28 earnings, a premium of 20% to 60% over its peers such as KPIT Technologies and Tata Elxsi.

The Analyst Views Remains Mixed

The broking view on Tata Technologies remains mixed. Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, four have a ‘buy’ rating, five a ‘hold’ and nine a ‘sell’.

The mixed views suggest that analysts are seeing the company’s improved business momentum and strong order wins but valuation concerns continue to weigh on the investment outlook.

The key question for investors now will be whether Tata Technologies can live up to the strong growth it has projected for the next few quarters and make its premium valuation worthwhile. Until then, the stock can remain under pressure if expectations outpace earnings.