Tatkal train ticket booking 2019: A passenger can book train tickets under the tatkal quota from the IRCTC e-ticketing website, www.irctc.co.in, or from the Indian Railways ticket counters, booking offices and reservation centres. Check the prescribed format for booking and charges inside.

Tatkal train ticket booking 2019: The summer holidays are here and so are the people getting ready to leave for vacations. For all the people planning out vacations there is a good news! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tatkal booking facility timings has been fixed. As during the holiday period the train bookings are very difficult to get, so here are the prescribed rules by the Indian Railways.

Now the tatkal window opening timings will be from 10 am for AC classes (2A, 3A, CC, 3E), whereas, the tatkal ticket booking window opens at 11 am for non-AC classes (SL, FC, 2S). The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has reduced the advance reservation period (ARP) of tatkal ticket booking from two days to one day excluding the day of journey from the train originating station.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provides the facility of tatkal train ticket booking. A user can book train tickets under the tatkal quota from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) e-ticketing website that is www.irctc.co.in, or from the Indian Railways ticket counters, booking offices and reservation centres. The tatkal ticket booking is not allowed for First AC and Executive class, as of now.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) tatkal ticket booking charges 2019:

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has fixed the tatkal train ticket booking charges. The tatkal train ticket booking charges are now calculated on a basis as per the fare of the train ticket. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC imposes a minimum of 10 per cent and a maximum of 30 per cent of the basic fare as the tatkal train ticket booking charge for second class and for all other classes, respectively.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) tatkal ticket booking rules 2019:

1. There is no refund on cancellation of tatkal train tickets. However, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) levies normal cancellation charges on the cancellation and waitlisted tatkal train ticket cancellation.

2. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) doesn’t allow concession, be it ladies concessional quota or senior citizen quota under the Tatkal ticket booking.

3. The facility for booking train tickets under the tatkal quota is not available in certain trains. Passengers are required to check the availability of tatkal train ticket booking facility before doing the train ticket booking.

4. A maximum of four train tickets can be booked under the tatkal train reservation quota.

