Private sector employees can now avail the benefit of tax-free gratuity at the time they leave their jobs. According to the new amendment, the government has revised the amount of tax-free gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. In addition, Railway employees have got the benefit of Leave Travel Concession (LTC).

Employees in the private sector can now be at ease as the tax-saving gratuity for the new financial year has been raised to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. According to reports, the amendment of this act has come after the long-time demand of some unions, who had been asking for a hike in the Payment of Gratuity. Under this act, the government is empowered to fix the limit through an executive order. Now the government sector employees will be at par with those who serve in the private sector.

Moreover, according to the law, till now the private sector employees, who had served five years or more continuously in an organisation were eligible for 10 lakh tax-free gratuity at the time of leaving the company. This benefit is offered by organisations, which employs more than 10 people. This amendment has enabled the central government to fix the ceiling of tax-gratuity and in addition to this, the maternity leave period can also be fixed by an executive order. Apart from this, the railway employees and their spouses have also got entitlement to avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC) as the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has passed a circular following the 7th pay commission.

Earlier, the railway employees and their spouses were not entitled to LTC as they already had free pass for travelling. However, the 7th pay recommends that they be given the benefit of LTC as availed by other employees. According to reports in a leading daily, the DoPT circular read, “The matter has been considered in this department in consultation with Ministry of Railways. It has been decided that Railway employees may be allowed to avail all-India LTC once in a block of four years. The ‘All-India LTC’ will be purely optional for railway employees.”

