TCS Trade Secrets Case Explained: Why IT Giant Will Take A $70 Million Hit

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it will recognise a one-time exceptional charge of $70 million in the first quarter of FY27 after the US Supreme Court declined to hear its appeal in a prolonged legal battle involving Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), which is now part of DXC Technology. The decision ends TCS’s final legal challenge in the United States and leaves intact a lower court judgment awarding damages to DXC Technology. According to a regulatory filing submitted to the BSE, TCS had already created provisions of $150 million in its books in line with applicable accounting standards. The company will now account for an additional $70 million towards damages, interest obligations and legal expenses. With the latest provision, TCS’s total financial exposure in the matter stands at approximately $220 million.

TCS To Reflect Additional Liability In Q1 FY27 Results

In its filing, TCS said the incremental provision would be reflected as a one-time exceptional expense in its first-quarter FY27 financial results.

The company stated, “The Company has already provided USD150 million in relation to this matter in the books of accounts in accordance with applicable accounting standards and will make necessary provision now for the incremental amount of $70 million towards damages, interest and legal cost, as a one-time exceptional expense, in Q1 FY2027.”

TCS had previously informed investors about developments in the case through stock exchange disclosures made in June 2024 and November 2025.

Supreme Court Declines To Review Fifth Circuit Decision

The latest disclosure follows the US Supreme Court’s decision not to review the ruling delivered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in the lawsuit filed by Computer Sciences Corporation.

Referring to its earlier announcements, TCS confirmed that the Supreme Court rejected its petition for a writ of certiorari on June 15, 2026, leaving the appellate court’s ruling unchanged.

In its filing, the company said, “The United States Supreme Court has denied our petition for a writ of certiorari to review the judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on June 15, 2026, in the above matter.”

The decision follows an earlier setback for TCS after the Fifth Circuit upheld a damages award of $194.2 million and ruled in favour of Computer Sciences Corporation in the trade secrets dispute that had continued for several years.

What is The Dispute?

The legal dispute dates back to 2019, when Computer Sciences Corporation filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Dallas. CSC, which later became part of DXC Technology, alleged that TCS improperly used confidential information obtained through former employees of Transamerica while developing a competing platform for life insurance administration operations.

According to the complaint, TCS hired nearly 2,200 employees from Transamerica and subsequently benefited from those employees’ access to the insurer’s proprietary systems, confidential data and internal information.

Jury Verdict

A major turning point in the case came in 2023. A jury concluded that TCS had intentionally and wilfully misappropriated trade secrets and awarded damages amounting to $210 million. Although the jury’s recommendation was advisory rather than binding, it marked a significant legal victory for DXC.

The following year, US District Judge Brantley Starr reduced the award to $168 million.

The revised amount included:

$56 million in compensatory damages

$112 million in punitive damages

That revised judgment was later upheld by the Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals in 2025.

TCS And DXC’s Competing Arguments Before The Supreme Court

While seeking intervention from the US Supreme Court, TCS argued that DXC had received unjust enrichment damages without adequately demonstrating actual losses.

The company also contended that the punitive damages awarded were disproportionate.

DXC, on the other hand, maintained that the lower courts had correctly interpreted and applied the law and argued there was no basis for the Supreme Court to revisit the case.

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