LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO

Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO

Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 16:54 IST

New Delhi [India], September 30: Technopaints and Chemicals has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

You Might Be Interested In

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the proposed issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 175 crore by existing shareholders, including the promoters.

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 65 crore before filing its red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised will be deducted from the fresh issue.

The company plans to utilise around Rs 149.1 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to set up a greenfield paints manufacturing and innovation facility at Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana. Another Rs 80 crore will be used to part-fund incremental working capital requirements, while the remaining proceeds will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

The proposed facility is expected to have an installed capacity of 2,34,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) for powder paints, such as putties and textures, and 31,200 kilolitres per annum (KLPA) for liquid paints, such as emulsions, primers and enamels.

Hyderabad-based Technopaints and Chemicals provides turnkey paint supply and application services to real estate developers and builders. It also sells products such as putties, textures, primers, emulsions and enamels to business-to-business customers and through franchise partners. As of July 31, 2026, the company had 28 franchisees operating independent retail outlets.

Its order book stood at Rs 994.7 crore as of July 31, 2026.

For the financial year ended March 2026, Technopaints and Chemicals reported revenue from operations of Rs 350.5 crore, up 68.4% from Rs 208.1 crore in the previous financial year. Restated profit rose to Rs 37.8 crore from Rs 16.7 crore during the same period.

Anand Rathi Advisors is the sole merchant banker for the proposed IPO.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

From Projects To Assets: The Next Phase Of Growth

No Blanket Ban, But No Permission For 24-Hour Bursting Crackers on Diwali, Supreme Court Rules

How Cash Ur Drive is building an advertising layer on India’s new transit infrastructure

Leading 5 Best Judiciary Coaching in Delhi: The Ultimate Guide to Judicial Services Preparation

How MMCM’s Cercarbono-Approved Methodology Turns Scrapped Vehicles into Carbon Credits

LATEST NEWS

Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO

B.Pharma Student Killed Outside Liquor Store With Knife And Stones; 1 Arrested 4 Abscond, Live CCTV Captures Incident

Mysuru Youth Proposes To Girl, Tries To Hug Her; After Rejection, He Sets Himself, Girl On Fire

Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot

‘Identified By Tattoo’: Butcher Who Killed Vijayawada Woman And Body Chopped Arrested

‘Casting Couch Still Exists’: Jodha Akbar Fame Lavina Tandon Reveals She Was Recently Asked To Compromise For A Film

Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment

Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Storms to No.2 in ICC ODI Rankings, Overtakes Daryl Mitchell And Closes Gap on Shubman Gill

Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO
Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO
Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO
Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO
Technopaints Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 500 Crore IPO

QUICK LINKS