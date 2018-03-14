The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has discharged the former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in an alleged illegal telephone exchange scam case on Wednesday, March 14. Yesteryear, in February the CBI had argued opposing the discharge petitions filed by Dayanidhi, Kalanithi Maran and others, saying there no was prima facie material to proceed against them.

After the list of scams that got up the nation’s attention, The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has discharged the former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in an alleged illegal telephone exchange scam case on Wednesday, March 14. According to Special judge Natarajan, he claimed that he has discharged all the 7 accused in in the case as there was no prima facie evidence in order to prove them guilty. Yesteryear, in February, the CBI had argued opposing the discharge petitions filed by Dayanidhi, Kalanithi Maran and others, saying there was no prima facie material to proceed against them.

The former telecom minister was accused of having installed a private telephone exchange with 764 telephone lines a his residence in order to facilitate fraud uplink of SUN TV data, which caused a loss worth Rs 1.78 crore to state-run telecom majors BSNL, Chennai and MTNL, Delhi, the installation occurred when he was the telecom minister during 2004-2006 and also alleged that it was used as business transactions.

During the hearing of the discharge petitions, both the brothers and the other accused claimed that they were innocent and did not commit any irregularities as alleged by the prosecution. The others accused in the scam include former BSNL general manager K Brahmanathan, former deputy general manager M P Velusamy, Dayanidhi Maran’s private secretary Gauthaman, and Sun TV officials.

