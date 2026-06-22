TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 12:41 IST

NEP 2020-aligned | Multiple exit options | Open to all streams — no Mathematics at 10+2 required

New Delhi [India], June 18: TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) is proud to highlight its Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Economics, a programme launched in 2023, to prepare students for careers at the intersections of economics, sustainability, and public policy.

You Might Be Interested In

The Programme takes an interdisciplinary approach, weaving together economic theory and policy analysis. Students will examine real-world challenges, drawing on perspectives across social sciences and multidisciplinary streams of environmental science, natural science, and data science. This breadth equips graduates to contribute meaningfully to research, government, civil society, and the private sector.

Optional Minor Degree in Data Science: Students may opt for a minor specialisation in Data Science, gaining hands-on training in statistical modelling, machine learning, and data visualisation — making economic insights actionable in an increasingly data-driven world.

Fully aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme offers flexible exit options: students completing three years are awarded a B.Sc. degree in Economics, while those who continue for a fourth year earn a B.Sc. Honours with Research. This flexibility ensures students can tailor their academic journey to their career goals and circumstances.

The programme does not require Mathematics at the 10+2 level as an eligibility criterion. An introductory course is offered in Semester 1 of the Programme to provide exposure to the students with the 10+2 level Mathematics. Students from Humanities, Commerce, and Science backgrounds are equally welcome, broadening access to quality Economics education across India.

Universities must do more than respond to change – they must help shape it. At TERI SAS, we are committed to preparing future-ready professionals and generating knowledge that addresses some of the world’s most pressing challenges. – Prof. Suman Kumar Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, TERI SAS

In today’s rapidly evolving job market, employers value professionals who can interpret data, generate insights, and address complex socio-economic challenges. The Bachelors in Economics at TERI School of Advanced Studies develops precisely these capabilities through rigorous analytical training and a strong research component, making students industry-ready while also preparing them for higher studies and research careers. – Prof. Sukanya Das, Dean (Research & Partnerships), Department of Policy and Management Studies

Admissions are open to students who have completed 10+2 from any recognised board and stream. For eligibility details and application information, visit www.terisas.ac.in or write to admissions@terisas.ac.in.

About TERI SAS:
TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) is a UGC-recognised deemed university established under The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and located in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, near the Aravalli Biodiversity Park. TERI SAS offers research-driven programmes with a focus on Sustainability, Energy, Data Science, Economics, Biotechnology, Climate Science, Geoinformatics, Public Policy, Renewable Energy, Management, Law, Sustainable Development, and Environmental Studies.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Atlas Capital Highlights Growing Gap Between Value Creation and Market Recognition in India’s Capital Markets

GRSE Share Price: 5% Rise, Navratna Upgrade Growth Potential, Expansion Buzz & Investor Optimism

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat

UPI Goes Global: Why the World Is Adopting India’s Digital Payment Revolution

Turtlemint Fintech IPO: Here’s What Investors Should Know Ahead Of Listing

LATEST NEWS

Ranveer Singh Finds Support Amid Don 3 Controversy; Prerna Arora Says ‘People Should Celebrate...’

Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As UK Prime Minister?

Watch: Virat Kohli Grooves To Karan Aujla’s ‘Winning Speech’ At One8 Global Premiere In Delhi

Who is Shafaq Naaz? Actress Reveals Her Husband, Identity and Personal Life

UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

Hyderabad NEET Aspirant Hides Phone in Washroom Flush Tank: This is How He was Caught

Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row

Asian Relay Championships 2026: India Women Win 4x100m Gold, Srabani Nanda and Tamanna Lead Historic Sprint Triumph | WATCH Video

Vijay Birthday Special: The Incredible Journey of Tamil Nadu Jana Nayagan

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023
TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023
TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023
TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

QUICK LINKS