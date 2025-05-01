Home
Did The Tesla Board Look To Replace Elon Musk? Here’s What The Company Says

Tesla has firmly denied a report claiming that its board had initiated a search to replace Elon Musk as CEO.

Tesla has firmly denied a report claiming that its board had initiated a search to replace Elon Musk as CEO, amid increasing scrutiny over Musk’s political affiliations and a significant drop in the company’s financial performance. The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported on Wednesday that “board members” of Tesla had contacted executive search firms about a month ago to begin scouting potential successors to Musk. However, the report did not clarify whether these actions were taken collectively by the board or independently by some members.

Robyn Denholm, chair of Tesla’s board, issued a strong rebuttal on the company’s official account on X, writing in a post, “Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company. This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published). The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk, and the board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead.”

Musk also lashed out, writing in a post on X on Thursday, “It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the @WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors!”

The report of Musk’s potential replacement comes at a turbulent time for Tesla, with the company reporting a 71% drop in profits in the first quarter of 2025, falling to $409 million compared to $1.39 billion during the same period last year, reports suggest. Tesla’s stock has also taken a hit, reportedly losing roughly 25% of its market value in 2025 so far.

The report suggested that boardroom concerns were mounting not just over Tesla’s slowing sales but also over Musk’s political engagements and “divided attention”. Musk has been spending a notable portion of his time in Washington, D.C., where he is acting as the de facto head of the “department of government efficiency” (DOGE) under President Donald Trump’s administration. He is set to step down from that position on May 30, in accordance with a 130-day limit on special government employees.

Musk has also drawn backlash for his public support of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of national elections in February. The inclination sparked protests at several Tesla showrooms in Europe and reportedly contributed to declining sales in key markets.

 

