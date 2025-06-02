Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
Tesla Not Interested In Manufacturing In India, Says Minister Kumaraswamy

India's EV policy, launched in 2022, encourages foreign investment with substantial concessions. The policy allows a 15% import duty if a company invests USD 500 million in a local manufacturing unit.

Tesla Not Interested in Manufacturing in India, Says Minister Kumaraswamy


Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy confirmed that Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer owned by Elon Musk, does not intend to set up a manufacturing unit in India. Instead, Tesla plans to open showrooms in the country. “Tesla, we are not actually expected from them, they are only to start showrooms. They are not interested in manufacturing in India,” Kumaraswamy told reporters on Monday. This development comes amid the Indian government’s efforts to attract global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers under its new EV policy. Despite incentives, Tesla appears to be focusing only on retail presence.

No Formal Investment Plan from Tesla Yet

Heavy Industry Secretary Kamran Rizvi added, “So the real intent we’ll know when we open the application and if the company still feels like investing. What minister sir is telling is about what people they come and told informally.” Tesla’s interest had intensified following the announcement of India’s revised EV policy in 2022, which offers reduced import duties and incentives for local manufacturing. However, the current stance indicates no immediate plans for production facilities in the country.

European Automakers Show Strong Interest

While Tesla pulls back from manufacturing, several European carmakers have shown significant interest in India’s EV manufacturing landscape. Kumaraswamy said, “Many European companies like Hyundai, Mercedes Benz, Skoda and Kia have shown interest in manufacturing units in India under the new EV policy.” The minister emphasized that left-hand drive compatibility makes India an attractive destination for European automakers looking to export vehicles without extensive modifications.

India’s EV policy, launched in 2022, encourages foreign investment with substantial concessions. The policy allows a 15% import duty if a company invests USD 500 million in a local manufacturing unit. In the first three years, companies must source 25% of parts locally, increasing to 50% by the fifth year. Additionally, the policy permits the annual export of up to 8,000 units to India at the reduced import duty rate.

(With Inputs From ANI)

