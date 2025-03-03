Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Business»
  • Tesla’s Grand Entry: First Indian Showrooms to Open In Mumbai’s BKC And Delhi’s Aerocity

Tesla’s Grand Entry: First Indian Showrooms to Open In Mumbai’s BKC And Delhi’s Aerocity

Tesla has secured a showroom space at Maker Maxity in BKC, Mumbai’s premium business district, on a five-year lease.

Tesla’s Grand Entry: First Indian Showrooms to Open In Mumbai’s BKC And Delhi’s Aerocity


Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is officially entering the Indian market with its first showrooms set to open in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Delhi’s Aerocity. This marks a significant milestone for the Indian automotive industry as Tesla establishes its retail and experience centers in the country’s prime commercial hubs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tesla’s Mumbai Showroom at Maker Maxity, BKC

Tesla has secured a showroom space at Maker Maxity in BKC, Mumbai’s premium business district, on a five-year lease. Spanning 3,000 square feet on the ground floor of a commercial tower, the showroom will offer an immersive experience for prospective buyers. The company is reportedly paying â‚¹35 lakh per month in rent, making it one of the highest rental agreements in India’s auto industry.

BKC, known for hosting top global corporations and luxury brands, is a strategic choice for Tesla. The showroom will include dedicated parking spots and a premium customer experience center to showcase Tesla’s cutting-edge technology and EV models.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tesla’s Delhi Showroom in Aerocity

Simultaneously, Tesla has finalized a 4,000-square-foot showroom in Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). The space, located in a Brookfield-owned commercial property, has been secured at an estimated monthly rent of â‚¹25 lakh. This location is strategically chosen to attract Delhi-NCR’s high-end clientele and serve as a key hub for Tesla’s North India operations.

Tesla’s Expansion Plans in India

Tesla has been exploring the Indian market for years, with its plans gaining momentum after CEO Elon Musk’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the U.S. last year. The company had previously paused its India entry in 2022 but resumed its search for showroom locations in late 2023.

Apart from securing prime real estate, Tesla has also begun hiring for its India operations. Last month, the company listed job openings for 13 mid-level roles, including store managers and customer relationship managers, indicating an aggressive expansion strategy.

India’s EV Market & Tesla’s Impact

India is the third-largest automobile market globally, and Tesla’s entry is expected to accelerate the electric vehicle revolution in the country. With the Indian government pushing for EV adoption through incentives and infrastructure development, Tesla’s presence is set to boost demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

Industry experts believe Tesla’s launch will drive competition among domestic automakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra, who are already investing heavily in EV technology. Tesla’s initial strategy reportedly includes importing cars from Berlin while evaluating potential manufacturing operations in India.

ALSO READ: HUDCO Q3 Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To Rs 735 Crore, Firm Declares Rs 2.05 Dividend

Filed under

Tesla Tesla India Tesla Showrooms in India

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Halle Berry And Adrien Brody Recreate Their Iconic Oscars Kiss at the 2025 Academy Awards

Watch: Halle Berry And Adrien Brody Recreate Their Iconic Oscars Kiss at the 2025 Academy...

The 8 Best-Dressed Show Stoppers At The Oscars 2025 Red Carpet

The 8 Best-Dressed Show Stoppers At The Oscars 2025 Red Carpet

Maharastra: Eknath Shinde Rejects Rift Rumors ‘Mahayuti Will Not Break‘; CM Fadnavis Denies ‘Cold War’

Maharastra: Eknath Shinde Rejects Rift Rumors ‘Mahayuti Will Not Break‘; CM Fadnavis Denies ‘Cold War’

Ramadan In Gaza: Amid Ceasefire, War-Torn Families Struggle For Normalcy

Ramadan In Gaza: Amid Ceasefire, War-Torn Families Struggle For Normalcy

Bhopal: 82 Year Old Homeopathy Doctor and Daughter Found Dead, Suicide Note Requests Body Donation

Bhopal: 82 Year Old Homeopathy Doctor and Daughter Found Dead, Suicide Note Requests Body Donation

Entertainment

Watch: Halle Berry And Adrien Brody Recreate Their Iconic Oscars Kiss at the 2025 Academy Awards

Watch: Halle Berry And Adrien Brody Recreate Their Iconic Oscars Kiss at the 2025 Academy

The 8 Best-Dressed Show Stoppers At The Oscars 2025 Red Carpet

The 8 Best-Dressed Show Stoppers At The Oscars 2025 Red Carpet

Oscars 2025: 25 Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Who Have Shockingly Never Won An Oscar

Oscars 2025: 25 Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Who Have Shockingly Never Won An Oscar

R Madhavan’s Instagram Reply Sparks Unexpected Controversy—What Really Happened?

R Madhavan’s Instagram Reply Sparks Unexpected Controversy—What Really Happened?

Oscars 2025: Date, Host, And India’s Representation In The Academy Awards

Oscars 2025: Date, Host, And India’s Representation In The Academy Awards

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard