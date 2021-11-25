APEDA shows India exported 774.11 MT of processed meat to the world for the worth of Rs. 11.92 Crores/ 1.62 USD Millions during the year 2020-21. HMA Group has earned its name for the quality and safety of the nutritious product supplied in the overseas market and the services offered.

APEDA shows India exported 774.11 MT of processed meat to the world for the worth of Rs. 11.92 Crores/ 1.62 USD Millions during the year 2020-21. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, on their website, state that the contribution of processed food products to India’s total exports volume is around 11%. The Government of India has set an ambitious target of agricultural exports worth $60bn to achieve by 2022.

“HMA Agro Industries Ltd has been consistently doing their bit by putting up considerable efforts to achieve competitiveness internationally in the export arena and, thereby, been contributing India to become one of the potential leaders in the food processing sector globally,” said, Mr. Mohammad Kamil Qureshi, Director at HMA Agro Industries Pvt Ltd.

According to the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, strong demand for Indian buffalo meat in international markets is quite appreciable given that the leanness and organic nature of meat harvested from Indian buffaloes thanks to their natural grazing in green pastures. For good measure, India is endowed with the largest number of livestock wealth, especially the buffalo population, in the world. And hence, India has the potential to become the major global leader in the food processing sector with the quantum of raw materials available and has the resources to diversify the Agri-export basket from traditional commodities to non-traditional processed foods.

The recent trend in India is to establish large state-of-the-art slaughtering and meat processing plants with ultra-modern freezing facilities and to carry out operations, observing quality and food safety requirements applicable thereof, in an environment-friendly manner; Slaughter-house by-products are rendered safe by getting them converted into value-added by-products viz., Poultry Feed Supplement (meat-cum-bone meal), mutton tallow, bone chips and etc.,

By focusing more on value-added processed food products, the latest technology, and a highly-skilled manpower pool, the Indian food processing sector can make large profits and witness tremendous growth in the economy.

Being one of the top-notch Agri-export business houses, recognized by the government of India, HMA Agro Industries Ltd – a group of multi-locational state-of-the-art abattoir cum meat processing export-oriented units, contribute to the growth of our Indian economy by exporting quality meat and meat products that are in keeping with the HACCP as well as GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) requirements for food safety and suitability, in sizable volumes and earning foreign exchange proportionately. We, at HMA Agro Industries Ltd., value, and ensure that the customer right to access safe and nutritious food is honoured in all respects to our level best of commitments and accountabilities. Our tagline in our logo reflects our motto: “We believe in quality only

Premised on the pro-active policies of the Government of India and the significant investments made by the government in this perspective, in operationalizing the world-class ports, logistics, and supply chain infrastructure, Indian industries, including the processed food exports industry like us, are, nowadays, perched at a favourable position for leverage and for foraying into myriad opportunities to make a strong global presence and to help boost the Indian trade and economy eventually.

We draw a lot of encouragement and other support from the initiatives taken by the Government of India” said Mr. Mohammad Kamil Qureshi, Director at HMA Agro Industries Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Mohammad Kamil Qureshi, Director at HMA

The Quality Assurance

HMA Group has earned its name for the quality and safety of the nutritious product supplied in the overseas market and the services offered. Export Units of HMA Group have been certified for ISO 22000:2018 and other quality systems akin to GMP (Codex based; CXC 1-1969), ISO 9001: 2015, HACCP (Codex based; CXC 1-1969), EMS- ISO 14001: 2015 & OHS – ISO 45001: 2018 as well. Adding a feather in our cap, two of our flagship export meat processing units have also kept their food safety management system (FSMS) in compliance with Global Food Safety Initiatives (GFSI) and have been certified for FSSC:

22000: 2018 scheme version 5.1 in the recent past.

Export Scenario

HMA Agro Industries Ltd have been maintaining more than a decade long reputed global presence by exporting to countries like Angola, Algeria, Kuwait, Lebanon, Benin, Cambodia, Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, United States of America, Kuwait, Liberia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Tajikistan, Thailand, UAE, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen

The Way Forward

“India has been posed with a great deal of untapped opportunity in the food processing sector and it is early days and still has miles to go in this trajectory. Unflagged support for food processing companies in terms of provision of fiscal incentives and all from the Government of India, it would be of much avail for the industry to maintain global food quality standards at their respective spheres in the export market.