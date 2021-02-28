IndusInd Bank has introduced a one-of-a-kind Aadhar eKYC based account. With IndusInd bank, you get a robust rate of interest of 6% with your account. The account can be funded online, which saves you from the hassle of waiting for hours.

The most basic type of bank service offered is a savings bank account. With the aid of such an account, you do not need to carry your money around at all times and worry about its safety. It is one of the most liquid assets you can have with the bank, i.e., you can withdraw your money at any given time without any penalty. The ease of being able to withdraw your money at any time and from anywhere in the world gives one a sense of financial stability. . With banks providing smooth banking transactions, it has become much easier for the common man to have access to most banking facilities. You could also go to any outlet of the branch and open your account with a physical copy of your documents.

How Will My Savings Account Aid My Finances?

A savings bank account encourages savings amongst people. It is a highly liquid asset that keeps you financially sound even during times of emergency. When you don’t want to put your cash in hand to any use immediately, a savings bank account helps you accumulate interest on your money over the months and years. With IndusInd bank, you get a robust rate of interest of 6% with your account. A savings bank account is an easy way to pay for all your utilities like electricity, gas, water.

Attractive Interest Rate

With an IndusInd Savings Bank Account, you open yourself up to a host of benefits and perks. One of the main advantages of opening a savings account with IndusInd Bank is an attractive interest rate. Depositing your money in savings not only keeps it safe but also helps you earn a higher interest rate. IndusInd Bank, for instance, offers you an interest rate of 6% as compared to some of the major private banks and PSUs.

Convenience of Use

The eKYC savings account by IndusInd Bank is known for its convenience of use. The online savings account can be funded online, which saves you from the hassle of waiting for hours to deposit money. In addition, the online savings account also helps you check the balance and get transaction alerts on WhatsApp. Customers have the option to convert the savings account into a Zero Balance Account. For safe and secure transactions, the online savings account also comes with fingerprint banking on Indus mobile.

Rewards and Benefits

In addition to the high-interest rate and convenience of use, IndusInd Bank’s online savings account is also loaded with rewards and benefits. The online savings account comes with delightful deals when you spend on bill payment, recharge, cab booking, flight booking, or order food online.

Additional Benefits

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, the IndusInd online savings account also comes with some other benefits such as:

Get personalized savings to account with an account number of your choice

Free NEFT/RTGS/IMPS transactions

Discount on locker

Balance and transaction alerts on WhatsApp

Sweep FD facility

Last Few Words

IndusInd Bank’s online savings account is known for its convenience and ease of use. Customers can easily open an account within minutes from the comfort of their home. The Adhar eKYC based account can be opened without any physical documentation. Not just this, the online savings account is loaded with a lot of rewards and benefits. So, what are you waiting for? Open an online savings account with IndusInd Bank today to enjoy the benefits.

