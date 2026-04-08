LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India

The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India

The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 8, 2026 18:38:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India

New Delhi [India], April 08: Many people have health insurance, yet still pay a large amount themselves during hospitalisation. This often happens because the policy is underinsured, not just because the sum insured is low, but because some limits and conditions reduce the payout. Rules around room eligibility, co-payment, treatment caps, and non-payable hospital charges can reduce your settlement even when the claim is genuine.

In this guide, you will understand these hidden costs clearly and learn what to check while choosing the best health insurance policy in India.

You Might Be Interested In

What Underinsured Really Means

You are underinsured when your health cover cannot manage real hospital bills without making you pay a large share yourself. This can happen even if you are paying a decent premium, especially when the policy has strict limits and conditions.

In most cases, underinsurance shows up when your sum insured gets used up quickly, your claim is approved but settled with major deductions, or you are forced to pay upfront and wait for reimbursement, which puts pressure on your cash flow.

Hidden Cost 1: Room Category Rules That Trigger Wider Deductions

Some policies link room eligibility to the overall claim payout. If you choose a room above your allowed category, insurers may apply proportionate deductions across multiple bill heads.

What you face:

  • Reduced settlement on doctor fees, OT charges, and other hospital services.
  • A claim that is approved, but paid out at a lower amount than expected.

Hidden cost 2: Co-Payment That Becomes Your Regular Expense

Co-payment means you pay a fixed share of every admissible claim. It is not a one-time charge. It repeats each time you are hospitalised.

Why it impacts:

  • Your out-of-pocket spend becomes predictable and constant.
  • Multiple admissions can make the policy feel far more expensive than it looked initially.

Hidden Cost 3: Sub-Limits That Reduce Payouts on Key Treatments

Many people think covered means the insurer will pay the full cost. But some plans set limits on certain treatments, surgeries, or bill items, so you have to pay the balance yourself.

What it looks like in real life:

  • The procedure is covered.
  • The insurer pays up to a limit.
  • You pay the balance, even when the claim is valid.

Hidden Cost 4: Consumables and Non-Payable Hospital Items

Hospitals often bill several items separately that may be considered non-payable under the policy terms. These can be small items, but they add up quickly, especially in longer admissions.

What you experience:

  • A big final bill with many charges that the policy does not pay for.
  • A settlement that feels lower than expected, even after approval.

Hidden Cost 5: Weak Pre- and Post-Hospitalisation Support

Medical expenses include doctor visits, tests, medicines, follow-ups, and repeat investigations before and after admission. If your plan has short coverage periods or strict conditions for these stages, you may have to pay many of these costs yourself.

What happens:

  • Your hospital bill is partially settled.
  • Your total treatment journey still strains your monthly budget.

Hidden Cost 6: Cashless Gaps and Reimbursement Pressure

Cashless depends on network hospitals and approval workflows. If you go to a non-network hospital, or if cashless is not approved for any reason, you may need to arrange funds first and claim later.

Why this is a hidden cost:

  • You may need emergency funds even though you have insurance.
  • Reimbursement claims need clean paperwork and can take time.

Hidden Cost 7: Waiting Periods and Exclusions That Surface at Claim Time

Waiting periods and exclusions are important. If they apply, your claim can be reduced or even rejected, even if your treatment is genuinely needed.

Common triggers include:

  • A condition falling within a waiting period.
  • A treatment falling under a listed exclusion.
  • Medical history was not disclosed clearly at purchase.

Final Thoughts

Underinsurance is costly because you do not notice it until you actually need the policy. The gaps show up in the hospital, when your claim gets approved, but the payout is still lower than you expected. 

For real protection, choose a plan with clear rules and a claim process that is easy to follow. That is what separates a policy you just own from the best health insurance policy in India when it matters most.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support

‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said

Shayar Meet Emerges as a Storyteller in Music, Redefining Emotion in an Era of Instant Hits

Super El Nino Warning 2026: What It Means for India’s Heatwave, Rain & Food Prices

Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later

LATEST NEWS

DC vs GT Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Match Delay or Full Game? What Ticket Holders Should Expect at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Donald Trump Pushes For End To Iran Uranium Enrichment, Proposes Sanctions Relief Talks And Tough Tariff Measures Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Vivo T5 Pro 5G To Debut In India: Snapdragon Chipset, AMOLED Display, And 9,020mAh Battery, Check Launch Date And Price

CBSE Class 12 Marks Upload 2026 Begins for West Asia Schools, Know Deadline, Rules and Key Instructions

AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India Beat Chinese Taipei 3-1, Qualification Depends on Jordan vs Uzbekistan Result

JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around

David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges

Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside

BTS’ Hooligan Sparks Frenzy: Who Is The Mystery Woman In ARIRANG Music Video? All About Her Modelling Career, Onscreen Work

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: When Results Will Be Declared and How to Check Online

The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India
The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India
The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India
The Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured: Why You Need the Best Health Insurance Policy in India

QUICK LINKS