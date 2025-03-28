The Increasing Role Of AI In Asset Finance Industry

Similarly, from a risk mitigation perspective, the models can predict potential payment delinquencies or defaults based on customer financial health, payment history, economic indicators, and sector trends, providing early alerts to proactively address financial risk.

With the Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking the futuristic approach to simplify many works whether in information technology, banking industry and others, the financial service is also set to benefit from this revolution as this is goingnl to provide them competitive advantage.

Explaining the usage of AI in the financial industry and how this will provide a competitive advantage, Roopa Jayaraman, CTO, Odessa Technologies said that AI is rapidly transforming the financial industry, with projected AI market growth within this segment at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 32 per cent.

Jayaraman explained that for banks, lenders and financial institutions, AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day competitive advantage.

“As the industry evolves, AI’s influence is expected to grow, unlocking new efficiencies and opportunities while addressing long-standing challenges. To scale this transformative effect of AI, an intentional business strategy backed by the right product and technology approach is an imperative. Focusing on key value drivers for customers and end users that can enhance customer experiences and boost productivity is key for unlocking the potential in the Asset Finance industry,” she noted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While commenting on how AI will transform Customer Experience (CX)

Digital, Jayaraman said, “Omnichannel customer experience is a strategic differentiator in the Asset Finance industry. By deploying AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants, businesses can significantly enhance customer touchpoints.”

She asserted that how these AI solutions, backed by Natural Language Processing (NLP), provide personalized interactions, ensuring customers receive tailored support throughout their engagement lifecycle.

She also stressed that AI algorithms can analyze a customer’s past interactions, credit history and asset preferences to offer tailored financing options, resulting in faster approvals and increased customer satisfaction.

Citing example, she said that a customer can use a chatbot to answer questions about their application, check the status of their transactions, or request assistance with uploading documents.

“Another area where AI is making a compelling impact is personalization. By analyzing customer request patterns, AI tools can offer tailored experiences as they navigate their lending journey, generating customer-specific communication materials (emails, renewal notices, payment reminders) based on history, preferences and predicted behaviors,” Jayaraman said, adding that this could significantly improve customer engagement and prompt timely actions.

Highlighting how enhancing predictive analytics work, she said, “Predicting trends, identifying opportunities for growth, and proactively mitigating risks are vital in scaling Asset Finance operations. AI-driven solutions integrate real-time data, both structured and unstructured, from diverse sources to offer predictive analytics across the lending lifecycle.”

She explained that unlike traditional models that rely on static data, AI algorithms continuously analyze real-time market data, economic indicators, and customer behaviour to provide a dynamic and accurate view of potential risks and opportunities.

“AI-powered predictive analytics can be applied across the entire asset lifecycle, from optimizing pricing and predicting contract renewals to proactively mitigating risks by identifying potential payment delinquencies,” she said.

She said as an example, predictive models can analyze large volumes of historical customer data, contract terms, payment history, and market conditions to predict the likelihood of contract renewals, recommending plans for high-risk contracts, increasing proactive customer engagement, and reducing customer churn.

She also explained that from a customer acquisition perspective, “models can help suggest optimized pricing based on asset depreciation, market rates, competitor data, and historical pricing models, allowing personalized, competitive pricing in real-time”.

Similarly, from a risk mitigation perspective, the models can predict potential payment delinquencies or defaults based on customer financial health, payment history, economic indicators, and sector trends, providing early alerts to proactively address financial risk, she said.

Explaining about optimization of asset management, she said that the asset finance industry deals in a wide range of tangible and intangible assets.

“AI-powered asset management tools are revolutionizing the way these assets are monitored and maintained. By combining IoT sensor data with AI-powered predictive maintenance algorithms, Asset Finance companies can proactively identify potential equipment failures, minimize downtime, and extend the lifespan of assets, resulting in significant cost savings and increased customer satisfaction,” Jayaraman said.

By analyzing sensor data from the equipment, the AI system can predict when a machine is likely to fail, allowing the company to schedule maintenance before a breakdown occurs. For example, consider a construction equipment leasing company using AI to monitor the performance of its fleet. This proactive approach not only optimizes asset utilization but also builds trust and loyalty with customers, she said.

While talking about driving compliance and fraud detection, Jayaraman said, “Regulatory compliance is critical and often time-consuming for any Asset Finance company. AI can significantly improve this process by automating compliance checks and providing real-time monitoring to spot suspicious activity.”

She said that AI solutions can detect unusual patterns that could indicate fraud, such as forged documents or suspicious payment behavior.

“By flagging these anomalies in real-time, companies can reduce risks and ensure that regulatory standards are met. AI algorithms can automatically screen transactions against regulatory watchlists, identify suspicious patterns that may indicate money laundering, and generate compliance reports, reducing the risk of regulatory penalties and freeing up compliance teams to focus on higher-value tasks,” she pointed out.

She noted that AI also aids in anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) initiatives, reducing the administrative overhead on operational staff, freeing them up to focus on higher-value tasks.

Discussing the challenges and the way forward, Jayaraman said, “Despite the numerous benefits, the adoption of AI in the Asset Finance industry presents challenges. Data privacy and security remain critical concerns, particularly regarding compliance with regulations like GDPR and CCPA.”

“Misuse of sensitive customer information can lead to reputational and legal consequences. Moreover, setting up an AI system requires significant investment in both technology and skilled personnel. The ‘black box’ nature of some AI algorithms can also raise concerns about transparency and explainability. Ethical concerns, such as potential bias in lending decisions, must be addressed proactively to ensure fairness and accountability,” the CTO said.

“To fully realize AI’s potential, a strategic approach is required: investing in a robust AI infrastructure, nurturing company talent to embrace new tools, and adhering to stringent data protection regulations. This includes implementing strong data governance policies, investing in cybersecurity measures, and ensuring that AI algorithms are transparent and explainable. In this context, Explainable AI (XAI) becomes prevalent as AI use-cases begin to proliferate; stakeholders need to understand how AI models arrive at decisions to build trust and ensure compliance,” she explained.

Jayaraman said that this is crucial for building trust with stakeholders and ensuring compliance with regulations that require transparency in decision-making processes.

“In addition, AI models are only as good as the data they are trained on. Organizations must prioritize data quality and ensure that their data is accurate, complete, and consistent. By addressing these challenges and embracing a strategic approach, the Asset Finance industry can unlock the full potential of AI and drive significant improvements in efficiency, customer experience, and risk management.

AI isn’t just a tech upgrade; it can be a game-changer for Asset Finance, driving efficiency, improving customer experiences, and strengthening risk management,” she hughlighted.

She further noted that asset finance companies don’t need to navigate the AI landscape by themselves.

“By teaming up with the right product or platform provider, they can accelerate AI adoption, streamline operations, and maintain a competitive edge in the market. This partnership can provide the expertise, tools, and support necessary to harness AI’s full potential, ensuring that companies stay ahead of the curve and thrive in an increasingly digital world,” Jayaraman added.

ALSO READ: BSE Share Climbs 14% Ahead of Crucial Bonus Share Announcement- What Fueled the Rally?