LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-28 15:29 IST

left to right  Tarun khanna of 108 art projects, Shaleen jain organiser , Samant Brara of Estera real estate , Puranjay kataraa of Dace athletic club , and Amarjeet Batra , MD Spotify India

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], September 28: The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League made its debut on 26 September 2026 at DACE Athletic Club in R.K. Puram, a swanky new sports facility with padel and pickleball courts, a turf for football and cricket, and a restaurant, with Pilates planned for the future.

Conceptualised by Shaleen Jain, the league grew from his passion for racquet sports. Having played in and organised several recreational tennis tournaments, Shaleen turned to pickleball to create a fresh, community-focused sporting experience.

Players, including women participants, took to the courts from sunset until late at night. Spirited matches were accompanied by music, food and soft drinks, creating a relaxed atmosphere on and off the court.

With no entry fee, the invitational league was designed to celebrate friendly competition, fitness and camaraderie. The event was presented by Estera Real Estate in partnership with JOOLA, DACE Athletic Club and 108 Art Project.

India is emerging as an exciting growth market for pickleball. JOOLA’s partnership with the league reflects its commitment to supporting the athletes, organisers and communities helping the sport grow.

The league offered Delhi a lively new way to experience pickleball, bringing together sport, entertainment and community in one evening.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

How To Get Rs. 9,250 Every Month From Post Office: Open A Joint MIS Account With Your Wife, Know The Full Calculation

Papadmalji Agro Foods Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 69–72; Issue to Open on September 29

Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay

SRIT India Limited IPO Opens on September 28, 2026

PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response

LATEST NEWS

Rs 1 Crore Gone, Gold Jewellery Missing as Maid and Her Husband Stole From Retired Railway Employee’s Home After 4 Years of Trust

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia

Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2

Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details in India

Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes

Range Rover Hits Stray Bull, Crashes Into Divider on Bharatmala Highway: 2 Young Men Die on the Spot

Who Is Tanya Mishra? Trending As India’s ‘National Crush’, But Did You Know She Acted With Jackie Shroff? Age, Career, Boyfriend, Films And More

Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi
The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi
The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi
The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi
The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

QUICK LINKS