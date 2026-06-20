The New Hiring Game: What Candidates Must Do Differently in an AI-First Job Market, Says Arghya Sarkar, Founder of Recruitment Mantra

New Delhi [India], June 20: The rules of job hunting are being rewritten. A polished resume and a strong educational background may still matter, but they are no longer enough in a hiring landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. Across industries, companies are turning to AI-powered recruitment tools to screen applications, identify suitable candidates, schedule interviews, and streamline hiring decisions.

As organizations embrace automation to improve efficiency and reduce costs, job seekers are finding that they must adapt to a new reality where algorithms often decide who gets noticed first.

According to industry reports, more than half of organizations globally now use AI in some part of their recruitment process, reflecting a growing shift toward data-driven hiring.

AI Is Becoming the First Gatekeeper

Modern recruitment platforms can process thousands of applications in a fraction of the time it would take a human recruiter. Using machine learning and natural language processing technologies, these systems compare resumes with job descriptions, rank candidates, and identify those most likely to match a role.

Arghya Sarkar, Founder of Recruitment Mantra, a Kolkata-based Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) firm, says AI is transforming the recruitment industry at an unprecedented pace.

“AI is helping recruiters save time, reduce hiring costs, improve candidate experience, and make smarter hiring decisions through data-driven insights,” Sarkar said.

For candidates, that means understanding how modern hiring systems evaluate applications has become almost as important as the qualifications themselves.

Skills Are Overtaking Degrees

One of the biggest shifts fueled by AI is the growing emphasis on skills-based hiring. Instead of relying solely on academic credentials, employers are increasingly looking at practical abilities, technical competencies, certifications, project experience, and demonstrated results.

Industry experts say this trend is creating opportunities for professionals who possess relevant skills but may not have followed traditional educational or career paths.

Sarkar believes the move toward skills-first recruitment will continue to accelerate as AI tools become more sophisticated.

“Organizations are increasingly focusing on what candidates can do rather than simply where they studied. AI makes it easier to identify talent based on skills, experience, and job fit,” he said.

This trend is becoming visible across sectors including technology, healthcare, banking and financial services, manufacturing, retail, and digital businesses.

Candidates Need to Rethink Their Resumes

In an AI-first hiring environment, resumes are no longer written only for human recruiters. Many recruitment systems now scan applications for relevant skills, experience, and keywords before a hiring manager ever reviews them.

Candidates who clearly communicate their expertise and accomplishments are more likely to move forward in the process. Experts recommend tailoring resumes to specific roles, highlighting measurable achievements, and ensuring that important skills are easy to identify.

The goal is not to game the system but to accurately present qualifications in a way that both AI tools and human recruiters can understand.

A More Digital Hiring Experience

Artificial intelligence is also changing how candidates interact with employers. Many companies now use AI-powered chatbots to answer applicant questions, provide status updates, and guide candidates through different stages of recruitment.

These tools allow employers to maintain engagement with large numbers of applicants while reducing administrative workload.

“AI is removing many repetitive tasks from recruitment, allowing hiring teams to focus more on evaluating talent and building relationships with candidates,” Sarkar said.

As a result, job seekers can expect a more technology-driven recruitment journey, particularly during the early stages of hiring.

The Rise of Agentic AI

The next phase of recruitment technology may already be taking shape. Industry observers are closely watching the emergence of Agentic AI—autonomous digital assistants capable of managing significant portions of the hiring process with limited human involvement.

These systems can proactively source candidates, screen resumes, coordinate interviews, manage talent pipelines, and even recommend hiring decisions based on data analysis.

With the global AI talent acquisition market growing rapidly, experts expect such technologies to become increasingly common among large enterprises over the coming years.

Human Qualities Still Matter

Despite the growing role of automation, recruitment specialists caution that AI is not a replacement for human judgment. Concerns around algorithmic bias, privacy, transparency, and fairness remain important challenges for employers implementing AI-powered hiring systems.

Human qualities such as communication, adaptability, leadership, empathy, and cultural fit also remain difficult to measure through algorithms alone.

Sarkar believes successful hiring will continue to require a balance between technology and human decision-making.

“AI can improve speed and accuracy, but recruitment is ultimately about people. Human judgment, empathy, and relationship-building will remain essential parts of successful hiring,” he said.

The Future Belongs to Adaptable Candidates

As recruitment becomes increasingly automated, candidates who understand the changing dynamics of hiring are likely to have an advantage.

Building relevant skills, maintaining an updated professional profile, showcasing measurable achievements, and staying adaptable to new technologies are becoming critical career strategies.

The hiring process may be changing, but one principle remains the same: employers are still searching for the best talent. The difference is that in today’s job market, candidates must learn how to stand out to both humans and machines.