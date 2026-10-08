The Teen Founder Who Built Dublieu to 1 Lakh Students and a Rs 150 Million Exit

Building Opportunity Beyond Privilege: Vedant Kumar’s Journey from Founder to Exit

New Delhi [India], October 7: At just 19, entrepreneur Vedant Kumar has achieved a ₹150 million all-cash exit from Dublieu Educational Services LLP, the student opportunity discovery platform he founded when he was 15 years old to make extracurricular opportunities more accessible to students across India. Built from personal savings without venture capital, Dublieu was driven by a simple belief: access to opportunities beyond academics should not depend on a student’s family background, financial privilege or personal connections.

Kumar’s entrepreneurial journey began at 13, when he launched his first project. Raised in a non-business family of doctors and professors, the idea for Dublieu came to him when he was studying in the 10th grade at St. Columbus School, New Delhi. He navigated conventional schooling, early setbacks and multiple unsuccessful ventures before identifying a gap in India’s education ecosystem. While academic achievement remains central to schooling, opportunities such as competitions, extracurricular programmes and global exposure are often easier to access for students with established networks and resources.

Determined to address this imbalance, Kumar launched Dublieu in 2023, building the platform from his bedroom. The venture subsequently crossed 1,00,000 registered student users, generated more than four million organic impressions, and drew 20,000 average daily visitors. Over the course of three years, Dublieu built a student team of over 1,500 teens across India, conducted events nationwide, and partnered with college societies at institutions like the IITs for their MUNs. The platform also established distribution partnerships with 200 educational institutions. It also collaborated on youth programmes with NCERT and United Nations affiliates.

“I didn’t start Dublieu with a grand vision; I started it because I wanted to study abroad and desperately needed a good portfolio,” said Vedant Kumar, Founder of Dublieu. “When I couldn’t find vetted extracurriculars, I spent months hunting for them manually online. I built a platform to solve my own problem. When it started scaling faster than I ever imagined, I realised it was bigger than my original plan, and I chose to sacrifice my study abroad ambitions to build this for every student who felt just as lost.”

By the time Kumar entered Hindu College, University of Delhi, acquisition talks had already begun. The reported ₹150 million acquisition transfers Dublieu’s technology infrastructure, user data and school distribution network to the acquiring private equity fund. Kumar will step away from all operational responsibilities following the transaction’s closing.

For Kumar, the exit marks a milestone in a journey defined by identifying an overlooked problem and building a technology-led solution around it. He now plans to drop out of college to pursue his entrepreneurial journey full-time, developing a stealth artificial intelligence startup focused on world simulation and an “AI best friend” to revolutionise AI companionship. Alongside his new venture, he is also actively exploring opportunities to angel invest.

His journey offers a riveting example of how young founders can translate personal experiences into entrepreneurial ideas with broader relevance, while challenging conventional assumptions about age, background and access to capital.

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