These Five Mid-Cap Mutual Funds Delivered Strong Returns Over 1, 3 and 5 Years; Do You Own One?

Mid-cap mutual funds have remained in focus this year as investors continued to pour money into the category despite bouts of market volatility. Strong domestic inflows, improving corporate earnings expectations and optimism around India’s growth story have helped sustain interest in mid-sized companies.

As per the recent category statistics, mid-cap mutual fund schemes have total asset management of ₹5.07 lakh crore as on July 23, 2026, and the category has witnessed an inflow of ₹6,110 crore in June. Mid-cap mutual fund schemes allocate money to firms that range from the 101st to 250th position in terms of market capitalization.

While many investors tend to focus on recent returns, looking at a fund’s performance across multiple time periods often provides a more complete picture. Based on performance data compiled by INDmoney, the following five mid-cap schemes have stood out across one-, three- and five-year periods.

Top-performing Mid-cap Mutual Funds

Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return AUM Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 8.08% 21.89% 18.84% ₹5,076 crore HDFC Mid Cap Fund 4.16% 19.52% 19.99% ₹1,00,858 crore Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund 6.24% 21.68% 19.84% ₹49,169 crore Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 5.91% 23.33% 19.45% ₹17,748 crore HSBC Midcap Fund 15.76% 25.52% 19.14% ₹15,352 crore

(As per July,2026, Source: INDmoney)



Of all these schemes, HSBC Midcap Fund gave the best one-year return of 15.76 percent. Apart from this, its three year and five-year returns were 25.52 percent and 19.14 percent respectively.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund showed the best three-year return after HSBC scheme whereas HDFC Mid Cap Fund and Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund kept their five year returns in line. Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund that leads in recent rankings too maintained good performance over both three- and five-year time frames.

What are Mid-cap Mutual Funds?

Mid-cap mutual funds primarily invest in companies ranked 101st to 250th by market capitalisation, as defined by SEBI. These companies are generally considered to have higher growth potential than large-cap firms, but they can also be more volatile.

Why Are Mid-cap Funds Attracting Investors?

The appetite for mid-cap funds has been quite strong this year amidst uncertainties in the market.

Some industry numbers suggest that improved sentiments in the market, domestic flows into the market, and better earnings by firms are some of the reasons driving the segment. It is also worth noting that the valuations of some of the areas within the mid-cap segment turned more realistic following the correction phase, attracting investments.

There are many mid-cap firms operating in the segments connected with the growth story of India, such as manufacturing, industrials, financials, and consumers. Participation in equity mutual funds via SIPs has been consistent as well.

Why Looking Beyond One Year Return Matters?

A fund that performs well over one year may simply be benefiting from favourable market conditions or a rally in a particular sector. That is why many investors track performance over longer periods as well.

Three-year returns offer a better view of how a fund has performed across different phases of the market, while five-year returns help indicate whether its performance has remained relatively consistent over time.

Looking at multiple time horizons does not guarantee future performance, but it helps place recent returns in a broader context rather than judging a scheme on short-term gains alone.

Mid-cap Funds Still Carry Risks

Although these funds provide chances for growth, mid-cap funds are usually considered riskier than large-cap funds. The performance of mid-cap funds would be affected by issues including fluctuations in earnings, market psychology, international economic activity and geopolitical developments.

There have been some analysts who have feared that certain factors including fluctuations in the prices of crude oil, increases in the rates of inflation, trade tensions internationally and foreign investments may affect the stock markets in the future.

Just like any other investment connected to the market, it is important to note that previous performance is not an indication of future performance. Mid-cap funds might offer good returns under favorable market conditions but might experience losses in volatile market conditions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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