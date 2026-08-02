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Home > Business News > This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week

This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week

Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest market-cap gainer as India's top-10 valued firms added Rs 2.51 lakh crore in a week. Here's what drove the rally and how Reliance, TCS, Airtel and other blue-chip stocks performed.

This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week
This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 17:55 IST

Last week belonged to bulls on Dalal Street; however, the largest factor wasn’t simply the Sensex moving upwards degrees at the same time. It became clear how one financial stock quietly slipped away from the nation’s largest corporate labels in terms of wealth generation.
 
Because the Sensex rose by 2,034.87 points (2.67 per cent) and the Nifty by 616.15 points (2.59 per cent), the combined market capitalisation of nine of India’s ten most valuable corporations increased by nearly Rs 2.51 lakh crore. Although various blue-chip corporations engaged with the upsurge, Bajaj Finance became the outright winner.
 
By itself, the NBFC added nearly Rs 80,000 crore in marketplace price throughout the week, constituting nearly a third of the general gains via the nation’s pinnacle businesses. This jump got here on the back of the lender posting impressive June-quarter consequences, providing traders with no other rationale to wager on the stock.
 

Bajaj Finance Topped The Wealth Creation Listing

 
Bajaj Finance’s marketplace capitalisation increased by Rs 80,345.97 crore and reached Rs 710,817.51 crore in nearly every week. The impetus for this came from its June-quarter FY27 revenues, wherein the employer stated a 28 per cent growth in consolidated earnings after tax YoY, outperforming desires and reasserting conviction in its improvement narrative. The stock accelerated by over 8% after the reporting outcomes.
 
This upsurge wasn’t essential in light of the sharp movement in stocks; however, in terms of value, Bajaj Finance was able to create more wealth in a single week than the entire market capitalisation of various quoted corporations.
 

Other Giants Additionally Reaped Benefits

 
Bharti Airtel raised Rs 44,959.50 crore and was valued at Rs 1,230,005.63 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also added Rs 40,414.03 crore to close the week at Rs 855,894.78 crore. India’s most valuable listed company, Reliance Industries, also gained due to a rise in market prices to Rs 17,69,108.79 crore from Rs 39,447.35 crore. 
 
Among other gainers, Larsen & Toubro added Rs 21,096.80 crore and State Bank of India gained Rs 10,845.97 crore. 
 
Other large firms like HDFC Bank, LIC, and ICICI Bank were given better marketplace valuations last week. Investors moved to optimistic attitudes in opposition to a backdrop of declining crude oil costs, strengthening international cues, encouraging first-quarter incomes, and a resumption of buying via foreign institutional traders.

 

Hindustan Unilever became The Only Laggard

 
However, not all blue-chip shares followed suit. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) became the sole enterprise inside the listing of the 10 highest-priced businesses in India to conclude the week with lower worthiness; its market capitalisation dropped by Rs 10,326.46 crore to Rs 493,602.13 crore, irrespective of positive market sentiments.
This indicates that traders are sensibly constructing alternatives nonetheless, directing cash in the direction of organisations that display sturdy earnings progress and apparent betterment in the meantime, disfavouring the ones that do not meet excessive desires.
 

Why The Rally Matters

 
This week’s rally was more than another landmark of expanding index – the sign that investors would rather invest in well-performing fundamental companies, a development where Bajaj Finance reaped big with its outstanding quarterly profits, helping the company grow far beyond larger company groups with market caps.
This reflects that the company can not only lead to great wealth but might also prove that even if times change even more, new paths of success may still be possible for a business that is doing so great.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week
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This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week

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This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week
This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week
This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week
This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week

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