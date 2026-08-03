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Home > Business News > This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What’s Fueling the Rally?

This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What’s Fueling the Rally?

Vijay Kedia-backed Atul Auto shares surged nearly 10% after reporting a 39.86% jump in July 2026 sales. Here's what drove the rally, key sales figures, and the latest shareholding details.

This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What's Fueling the Rally?
This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What's Fueling the Rally?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 17:57 IST

Shares of Atul Auto Ltd attracted investors’ attention on Monday after the three-wheeler maker reported yet another month of strong sales growth, fuelling hopes for demand in the commercial vehicle segment. The stock, buoyed by ace investor Vijay Kedia, rallied after the company reported healthy month-on-month growth in sales numbers, despite contrary trends in the auto market as a whole.
The share closed 9.61 per cent higher at Rs 565 on Monday, having touched Rs 521.50 at the opening trade. During the session, the shares touched a high of Rs 573.75, and a volume of 9.3 lakh shares was recorded, as per NSE data. The market cap of the firm stood around Rs 1,580 crore.
 

July Sales Deliver A Strong Surprise

 
The stock surged on the back of Atul Auto reporting its July 2026 sales numbers, which depicted strong growth across its core business.
 
The company sold 3,800 three-wheelers in the domestic and overseas markets during the month, up 39.86 per cent YoY from 2,717 units sold in July 2025. The steep upward trend indicates that the demand for passenger and cargo three-wheelers continues to recover, especially in the conventional fuel segment.
 
Domestic sales increased by 28.60 per cent to 3,215 units against 2,500 units in the corresponding month last year.
 
The sales mix analysis, at a more granular level, showed that the internal combustion engine (IC) portfolio was the biggest contributor to growth for the company. IC vehicle domestic sales rose 44.24 per cent to 2,680 units, which indicates good demand for conventional three-wheelers.
 
However, electric vehicle sales showed a different trend. Domestic EV volumes came in at 535 units compared to 642 units sold in July last year. The EV segment softened, but the decline was more than compensated by the strong performance of the IC vehicle business.
 
Overall EV sales were 535 units, while total IC engine vehicle sales, including exports, grew 57.35 per cent year-on-year to 3,265 units.
 

Strong Start To FY27 Continues

 
The momentum was not only in July. Atul Auto has witnessed healthy growth in the first four months of the financial year.
 
In the April-July FY27 period, the company’s combined sales in the domestic and export markets were 13,678 units, an increase of 41.76 per cent from 9,649 units last year. Domestic sales during the period jumped 31.13 per cent to 11,533 units. Domestic IC engine vehicle sales increased by 42.50 per cent, reaching 9,180 units. The figures indicate that the company’s core business is still gaining momentum despite the wider auto industry facing changing consumer preferences and a slow transition to electric mobility.
 

Vijay Kedia’s Bet Still in Focus

 
Shares of the company have experienced a sharp upward movement, which yet again puts the spotlight on investments of noted investor Vijay Kedia in the company. As per the shareholding pattern of March 2026, Vijay Kedia holds an 18.20% stake in the company. Similarly, Kedia Securities Private Limited owned 2.71%, which accounts for more than 20.9% of Kedia’s total holding. 
 
In the case of institutional holdings, the FIIs hold a share of 0.53 and the DIIs hold a share of 0.07%. 
 
The promoters’ share holds the count of 42.70% and the rest, a 56.71% stake, is held by the public shareholders in the company.
 
Monday’s rally is proof that investors are rewarding companies that continue to deliver steady operating performance. Atul Auto’s EV sales continue to face pressure but the strength of its conventional three-wheeler business and sustained volume growth seem to have strengthened market confidence, taking the stock to a fresh one-year high.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What’s Fueling the Rally?
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This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What’s Fueling the Rally?
This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What’s Fueling the Rally?
This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What’s Fueling the Rally?
This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What’s Fueling the Rally?

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