Three athletes of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre to represent India in the Commonwealth Games 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Three athletes of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre (Odisha AM/NS GHPC) to represent India in the Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Glasgow, Scotland during July 23 – August 02, 2026.

Out of the eight athletes in the artistic gymnastics category, three athletes — Tapan Mohanty, Tapeswaranath Das and Olympian Pranati Nayak are part of the Odisha AM/NS GHPC.

Tapan Mohanty and Tapeswaranath Das are part of the India Men’s Team in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) category. Olympian Pranati Nayak is part of the India Women’s Team in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) category.

This achievement highlights the dedication and hard work of the athletes, and world-class training and holistic development provided at the Odisha AM/NS GHPC, which continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing young talent and elevating Gymnastics in India.

Mr. Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India said,

“Having three athletes from our Odisha AM/NS GHPC competing at the Commonwealth Games is a proud milestone for us. Tapan Mohanty, Tapeswaranath Das, and Olympian Pranati Nayak exemplify the excellence, discipline, and resilience nurtured at our Centre. Their achievement reflects the world-class training and holistic development ecosystem we have built in Odisha. On behalf of AM/NS India, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them and wish them all the very best as they showcase their talent on the global stage.”

The athletes of the Odisha AM/NS GHPC have been achieving laurels in various prestigious international and national platforms such as the International Continental Cup 2026, Lisbon, Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championship 2025, the FIG World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Turkey, Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2025 – 2026, etc., showcasing the center’s consistent performance and readiness for the global stage.

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