Through CSR and Multiple Healthcare Initiative Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Medical Director and Vice President of Parul University Strengthens Community Development and Women Empowerment

Inspired and driven by the belief that “women empowerment thrives rapidly when opportunities are offered for sustained independence, dignity and growth,” Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President and Medical Director of Parul University, is currently leading several movements aimed at bringing effective change within the communities. Efforts like such have helped Parul University maintain its dedication toward socially responsible development through CSR activities like women empowerment, health care access, and other areas of social upliftment.

With her leadership, projects as “Garima” Women Livelihood Centres have been able to help over 1,000 women in Vadodara through livelihood opportunities as well as skill-building programs. In addition, through Sahiyar Gram Haat, women artisans have an opportunity to showcase and sell their craftwork at marketplaces directly. In collaboration with the Apollo Tyres Foundation, the “TRUPT” store at the Parul Sevashram Hospital has also been able to provide livelihood opportunities to women in villages through employment benefits. Supporting this cause, the Parul Mahila Credit Cooperative Society is also consistently contributing towards economic stability and inclusion of women in society.

Adding to the list of collaborative activities that Dr. Geetika Madan Patel has contributed towards making a social impact by helping organize the CSR Convention & Best Practices in CSR Awards program associated with HelpAge India. This annual event is a platform where various NGOs, corporate houses, social activists, and change-makers come together to discuss and recognize significant CSR activities. Supporting these efforts, the implementation of the “Health for All” program of the institution had health camps organized on a mass scale and was able to reach out to more than 61,150 patients.

Through initiatives like such, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel has continued to promote her leadership principles that revolve around compassion, inclusion, empowerment, and sustainable community development. These developmental projects ensure further reinforcement of the vision at Parul University towards a sustainable transformation of society. By creating such opportunities that are focused on the empowerment of women, healthcare services, rural development, financial inclusion, and social impact collaboration, all these projects have been making an impact on the lives of countless people within the society.