The 11th TiE Global Summit brings business leaders, investors, and startup founders to Indore, highlighting the growing global role of India’s Tier-2 cities.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28: Founders and leaders behind India’s leading businesses, international investors, entrepreneurs from 60+ TiE chapters, and influential policymakers will come together from December 13 to 15 to explore the next decade of business, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Indore, November 26, 2026: Indore is preparing to host one of India’s major international entrepreneurship gatherings as the 11th TiE Global Summit (TGS 2026) brings together founders and business leaders associated with companies carrying an indicative combined value exceeding ₹1.5 lakh crore, alongside investment leaders representing firms with more than ₹10,000 crore in reported investment funds and asset-management scale.

Scheduled for December 13 to 15, 2026, at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore, the three-day Summit will bring together entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, startup founders, policymakers, corporate leaders, technology innovators, and international business delegations.

Hosted by TiE Indore, under the theme “THE NEXT DECADE,” with the tagline “Dream. Dare. Disrupt,” the summit will explore how artificial intelligence, investments, advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies, and new business models will transform industries over the coming ten years.

The Summit is targeting participation from 2,000+ delegates, 500+ startups, 75+ investors, 200+ exhibitors, and representatives from more than 20 countries, with over 50 speakers expected across different programs.

The Business Leaders Behind ₹1.5 Lakh Crore+ in Combined Value

The Summit will bring together accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders whose companies have helped reshape India’s technology, financial services, digital commerce, mobility, and consumer markets.

Among the prominent participants is Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sona Comstar, the automotive technology company with a market capitalization of approximately ₹55,000 crore in November 2026.

Alok Bansal, co-founder of Policybazaar, represents PB Fintech, which carried a market capitalization of approximately ₹50,000 crore during the same period.

Dinesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of IndiaMART, built one of India’s major B2B digital commerce platforms, with the company valued by public markets at approximately ₹9,000 crore.

Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Matrimony.com, represents one of India’s established listed digital consumer businesses.

The broader entrepreneurial line-up includes Sumit Gupta of CoinDCX, which announced a valuation of $2.45 billion in October 2025; Tanuj Shori of Square Yards, which achieved unicorn status following its 2026 funding; and Saurabh Munjal of Lahori Zeera, the Indian beverage company that reached a reported valuation of approximately ₹2,800 crore in 2025.

Together, the publicly reported valuations and listed market capitalizations of these businesses represent an indicative combined value exceeding ₹1.5 lakh crore.

The figure reflects the scale of the businesses associated with these leaders, rather than their personal wealth, and combines historical private-company valuations with dated public-market capitalizations.

Other prominent participants include Ronnie Screwvala of UpGrad, Amitabh Kant, CP Gurnani of AIONOS, Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo Aviation, T.V. Mohandas Pai of Aarin Capital, Harish Mehta of Onward Technologies, and Vinay Singhal of STAGE.

These leaders will bring insights from building, financing, managing, and scaling businesses across competitive markets.

For entrepreneurs attending the Summit, the opportunity is to understand how successful companies are built, how they respond to changing technologies and markets, and what it takes to achieve sustainable growth.

₹10,000 Crore+ in Investment Fund and Asset-Management Scale

Access to capital will be a central focus of the TiE Global Summit 2026, with venture capital professionals, investment firms, and financial leaders participating in discussions on funding, business growth, and global investment opportunities.

Celesta Capital, represented in the summit’s speaker line-up by Arun Kumar, is a global DeepTech investment firm with more than $1.1 billion in reported assets under management. Its investment interests include artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced technology, intelligent systems,s and emerging infrastructure.

Speciale Invest, represented by Vishesh Rajaram, has closed its third fund at ₹600 crore, targeting investments in promising DeepTech businesses across space technology, advanced manufacturing, robotics, energy and other frontier sectors.

Together, these two investment platforms represent more than ₹10,000 crore in reported investment fund and asset-management scale.

The wider investment ecosystem associated with the Summit also includes Venture Catalysts, one of India’s established early-stage investment and incubation platforms, which is supporting TGS 2026 as a partner.

Other prominent financial and investment professionals include T.V. Mohandas Pai of Aarin Capital, Pankaj Bansal of Carat Capital, Raja Lahiri of Grant Thornton Bharat and Anil Advani of Inventus Law & Avatar Advisors.

The Summit will feature discussions around venture capital, institutional investment, startup valuations, capital allocation, international fundraising, governance and investment readiness.

While the reported figures reflect the scale and experience of participating investment organizations, they do not represent funding commitments to Summit participants.

Entrepreneurs from 60+ Global TiE Chapters to Connect in Indore

One of the defining strengths of TiE Global Summit is its international entrepreneurial network.

Entrepreneurs, Charter Members, business leaders and chapter representatives from 60+ TiE chapters worldwide are expected to participate in the broader Summit program.

The network connects entrepreneurial communities across cities such as Silicon Valley, Dallas, New York, Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles and Washington, DC in the United States; Toronto in Canada; London and Manchester in the United Kingdom; Amsterdam in the Netherlands; Frankfurt in Germany; Tokyo in Japan; Singapore; Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; Melbourne in Australia; Nairobi in Kenya; and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Major Indian entrepreneurial centers, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Indore, will also be part of the wider network engagement.

Through the TiE Global Village, curated networking sessions, Charter Member interactions, and dedicated business lounges, participants will have opportunities to explore cross-border partnerships, international market access, mentorship, and business collaborations.

The Summit aims to connect entrepreneurs beyond geographical boundaries, enabling relationships between established business leaders and emerging founders.

TGS100: 100 Promising Startups, Global Investors and Business Opportunities

A major attraction of TGS 2026 will be TGS100, a flagship initiative designed to identify and showcase 100 promising startups that could contribute to the next decade of entrepreneurship.

The platform will offer selected founders an opportunity to present their businesses, gain visibility among investors, interact with successful entrepreneurs,s and access mentorship and networking opportunities.

For emerging startups, particularly those from growing entrepreneurial centers beyond India’s traditional metropolitan hubs, the initiative aims to create connections with the wider TiE ecosystem.

TGS100 will complement the Summit’s investor sessions, startup exhibitions, masterclasses and curated founder-investor engagements.

AI, Manufacturing and Emerging Technologies to Drive the Agenda

Artificial intelligence will be among the central themes of TGS 2026.

As AI transforms business operations, customer engagement, employment, enterprise technology and productivity, founders and industry leaders will discuss how companies can prepare for the next wave of disruption.

The Summit will focus on six major themes:

Applied AI & Agentic Intelligence , examining intelligent automation and the future of work.

, examining intelligent automation and the future of work. Climate & Clean Energy , exploring sustainability and the global energy transition.

, exploring sustainability and the global energy transition. Digital Infrastructure , focusing on the technologies and systems powering the digital economy.

, focusing on the technologies and systems powering the digital economy. Manufacturing Renaissance , examining advanced manufacturing, automation and global supply chains.

, examining advanced manufacturing, automation and global supply chains. Health, Longevity & Biotechnology , highlighting healthcare innovation, diagnostics and emerging medical technologies.

, highlighting healthcare innovation, diagnostics and emerging medical technologies. The Rise of New India, exploring entrepreneurship, economic expansion and opportunities emerging from India’s next generation of business centers.

The program will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside conversations, masterclasses and dedicated networking sessions.

TiE Women, TiE University and Young Entrepreneurs to Take the Global Stage

Beyond established businesses and investors, the Summit will also celebrate the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The TiE Women Global Pitch Competition will bring promising women-led businesses into focus, offering opportunities for mentorship, investor interactions and international recognition.

TiE University will showcase student innovators working to transform academic ideas and research into scalable businesses.

The TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) initiative will give young innovators a platform to present their entrepreneurial ideas and gain exposure to experienced business leaders.

Another highlight will be BUILD 2036, the Summit’s AI-focused innovation hackathon, developed with Hack2skill, featuring technology challenges, prototype development and an advertised total prize pool of ₹6 lakh.

These programs reflect TiE’s commitment to encouraging entrepreneurship across different ages, backgrounds, and stages of business development.

Complete Announced Speaker Line-up

The confirmed speaker line-up featured in the Summit’s latest communication includes:

Akshar Yadav (Overbooked Academy), Alok Bansal (Policybazaar), Amitabh Kant (Former CEO, NITI Aayog), Anil Advani (Inventus Law & Avatar Advisors), Ankit Kumar (Skye Air Mobility), Arun Kumar (Celesta Capital), CP Gurnani (AIONOS), Dinesh Agrawal (IndiaMART), Dinesh Arjun (Raptee.HV), Dr. Geetha Manjunath (NIRAMAI Health Analytix), Gopa Kumar (Sarai Group), Harish Mehta (Onward Technologies), Kanika Tekriwal (JetSetGo Aviation), Madhu Chitkara (Chitkara University), Miten Mehta (Tabl.ai), Murugavel Janakiraman (Matrimony.com), Neha Gupta Mahatme (Amazon Pay), Pankaj Bansal (Carat Capital), Raja Lahiri (Grant Thornton Bharat), Raman Roy (Quatrro BPO Solutions), Rithika Mohan (Garuda Aerospace), Ronnie Screwvala (upGrad), Saurabh Munjal (Lahori Zeera), Dr. Sai Ravela (WindRiskTech LLC), Sridar Iyengar (360Plus Foundation), Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX), Tanuj Shori (Square Yards), T.V. Mohandas Pai (Aarin Capital), Venkat Kamalakar Bundla (Marksans Pharma Ltd.), Vinay Singhal (STAGE), Vishesh Rajaram (Speciale Invest), Vivek Vikram Singh (Sona Comstar) and Vivek Wadhwa (Vionix Biosciences).

The speakers bring experience in entrepreneurship, business leadership, consumer brands, digital technology, artificial intelligence, venture capital, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, research, and emerging industries.

Indore to Showcase Its Growing Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Hosting the 11th TiE Global Summit represents an important opportunity for Indore and Madhya Pradesh.

Indore’s strong commercial base, the established manufacturing ecosystem of Pithampur, growing IT sector, educational institutions and expanding startup community provide a foundation for international business engagement.

The Summit will connect regional entrepreneurs with national and global business leaders, institutional investors, policymakers and international entrepreneurial networks.

Beyond business discussions, visiting delegates will experience Indore’s food, heritage and hospitality through special cultural engagements, including the Indori Zayka experience at 56 Dukan and a planned heritage networking dinner at Daly College.

The gathering aims to highlight Indore not only as a host city but also as an emerging destination for entrepreneurship, industrial collaboration and global business opportunities.

Leadership on the Vision and Opportunities of TGS 2026

Yash Shah, Global Chair, TiE

“When Indore first emerged as a potential host for TiE Global Summit, it was not an obvious choice. But a deeper evaluation revealed a city that has transformed itself over the past decade, from cleanliness and infrastructure to entrepreneurship, business growth and quality of life. Indore has demonstrated what meaningful transformation looks like, making it a fitting destination to shape conversations around The Next Decade.”

Sawan S. Laddha, President, TiE Indore and Convenor, TGS 2026, said:

“TiE Global Summit 2026 is an opportunity to bring the entrepreneurial community together around the questions that will shape the next decade. We look forward to welcoming leaders, founders, investors and changemakers to Indore for conversations that can lead to meaningful connections and new possibilities.”

Abhishek Sanghvi, Vice President, TiE Indore and Lead, TGS100 Committee, said:

“The strength of an entrepreneurial ecosystem lies in the people it brings together. TGS 2026 will create opportunities for founders, investors and leaders to exchange ideas and discover new possibilities.”

Dr. Mayur Sethi, General Secretary, TiE Indore and Lead, Marketing & Communications Committee, said:

“Our aim is to take the TGS conversation beyond the venue and bring the global entrepreneurial community into one shared experience, built around ideas, relationships and the future of business.”

Amit Agarwal, Treasurer, TiE Indore and Lead, Registration & Finance Committee, said:

“A global summit creates value when it brings the right people into the same room. We are working to make TGS 2026 a meaningful experience for entrepreneurs, investors, startups and business leaders.”

Nilesh Maheshwari, Joint Secretary, TiE Indore and Lead, Sponsorship Committee, said:

“TGS 2026 offers organizations an opportunity to engage with entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders while contributing to the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Jay Jain, Past President, TiE Indore, and Lead, Outreach Committee, said:

“The TiE network is built on participation and giving back. We hope chapters and members across the world will make TGS 2026 a shared gathering for the entire community.”

Vijay Mahnot, Board Member, TiE Indore and Lead, Global Village & Expo Committee, said:

“The Global Village and Expo will provide a space for businesses, startups and ecosystems to showcase what they are building and connect with people who can help take those ideas forward.”

Sunil Rawat, Lead – Speaker Committee, TGS 2026 & Founder, Softude

“The response from global speakers has been extremely encouraging. As we engage with them, we are witnessing genuine excitement about visiting Indore and participating in TGS 2026. We believe their experiences, insights and conversations will deliver meaningful value to entrepreneurs, business leaders and the wider audience.”

Three Days of Global Entrepreneurship and Business Networking

The Summit will begin on December 13 with international delegate arrivals, a special screening and fireside conversation celebrating TiE founding member Kanwal Rekhi, followed by the grand inaugural ceremony and welcome gala.

December 14 will focus on global entrepreneurship, venture capital, artificial intelligence, mentoring, women entrepreneurs, business scaling, technology services,s and networking. The day will conclude with a special Indori cultural and culinary experience.

December 15 will feature discussions on consumer businesses, digital infrastructure, aerospace, cross-border capital, electric mobility, institutional investment, healthcare innovation and global industrial collaborations.

The program will also include startup showcases, exhibitions, Charter Member networking, mentoring opportunities, entrepreneurship competitions, and closing celebrations.

Be Part of THE NEXT DECADE

TiE Global Summit 2026 invites entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, business leaders, students, innovators, and professionals to join conversations and build relationships that could shape the next decade of entrepreneurship.

Event: 11th TiE Global Summit 2026

Dates: 1315 December 2026

Venue: Brilliant Convention Center, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Theme: THE NEXT DECADE

Tagline: Dream. Dare. Disrupt.

Hosted by: TiE Indore

Registrations: https://tieglobalsummit.org/

About TiE

Founded in Silicon Valley in 1992, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a global nonprofit entrepreneurship network dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, funding connections, and incubation.

Through its international chapters and programs, TiE connects established business leaders, investors, successful entrepreneurs, and emerging founders, encouraging knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and the creation of new opportunities.

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