Tilaknagar Industries Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit After This Mansion House Development

Tilaknagar Industries announced on Friday that it will continue the uninterrupted use and sale of its MANSION HOUSE brand and is preparing to appeal a recent court order before the Division Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The company’s share price dropped over 19.99%, closing at ₹293.20 during Monday’s trading session, following the Bombay High Court’s dismissal of Tilaknagar’s petition in a trademark dispute involving the Mansion House brand.

In a filing on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Tilaknagar confirmed it would continue using and selling the MANSION HOUSE brand while preparing to appeal the decision.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bombay High Court’s Ruling

The Bombay High Court ruled in favor of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), granting permission for them to sell Mansion House-branded products in West Bengal. However, the court suspended the execution of the order for four weeks, meaning ABD is temporarily barred from selling products under the MANSION HOUSE trademark during this period.

ABD commented in its exchange filing that although the court has allowed the company to introduce its Mansion House products in West Bengal, the company’s Notice of Motion was dismissed, and it was granted permission to use the trademark based on the label registration obtained from the West Bengal State Excise Department.

Following the court’s ruling, Tilaknagar’s stock fell sharply, dropping 31% from its 52-week high of ₹457.30, which was reached on January 3, 2025.

Tilaknagar Industries offers a broad range of products, including two Millionaire brandy brands, Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon, along with offerings in whisky, rum, and gin, such as Mansion House Whisky, Madiraa Rum, and Blue Lagoon Gin. The company has also expanded into the luxury segment with the launch of the Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’