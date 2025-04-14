Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Tira Secures Exclusive Rights To Inde Wild’s Dewy Tint And Foxtale’s Lip Mask

Tira Secures Exclusive Rights To Inde Wild’s Dewy Tint And Foxtale’s Lip Mask

Tira, Reliance Retail’s beauty platform, has secured exclusive retail rights for the latest lip care products from two of India’s prominent homegrown beauty brands – Inde Wild and Foxtale. This partnership highlights another key step in Tira’s mission to promote Indian innovation

Tira Secures Exclusive Rights To Inde Wild’s Dewy Tint And Foxtale’s Lip Mask

Tira Becomes Exclusive Retail Partner For Inde Wild And Foxtale’s Latest Lip Care Launches


Tira, Reliance Retail’s beauty platform, has secured exclusive retail rights for the latest lip care products from two of India’s prominent homegrown beauty brands – Inde Wild and Foxtale. This partnership highlights another key step in Tira’s mission to promote Indian innovation by offering science-backed, performance-driven beauty solutions to a wider consumer base. Through its expansive omnichannel reach, Tira aims to connect beauty-conscious consumers with advanced formulations developed in India. The two new launches—Inde Wild’s Dewy Lip Treatment in ‘Caffeine Addict’ and Foxtale’s Lip Sleeping Mask—are now available exclusively on Tira.

Inde Wild Unveils Dewy Lip Tint ‘Caffeine Addict’

Inde Wild has launched its new Dewy Lip Treatment in the shade ‘Caffeine Addict,’ combining skincare and colour in one product. “Caffeine Addict” brings a rich coffee-brown tint, designed to hydrate, nourish, and elevate the lip care experience.

Formulated with peptides, hyaluronic acid, lotus flower extract, and rich butters, the product offers deep moisturization and repairs the lip barrier. It allows users to choose between a sheer mocha glow or a bold, buildable brown finish. With a gloss-like texture and a comforting coffee aroma, the tint targets both hydration and aesthetic needs.

Inde Wild claims the product is “clinically proven to boost lip moisture by 114% for up to 8 hours.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Foxtale Launches Lip Sleeping Mask with Moisture Pearls

Foxtale has introduced a coral-hued Lip Sleeping Mask designed to target dry and cracked lips. The formulation, powered by moisture pearls, restores hydration and fills in lip cracks while users sleep.

Enriched with Maracuja Oil, Ceramides, and Vitamin E, the mask supports exfoliation, healing, and brightness. The lightweight texture ensures comfort while delivering nourishment overnight. With regular use, the product promises visibly softer, plumper, and brighter lips.

Tira Expands Indian Beauty Portfolio

Both lip care products—Inde Wild’s Dewy Lip Treatment and Foxtale’s Lip Sleeping Mask—are available exclusively on Tira’s platform. This collaboration strengthens Tira’s strategy of offering high-performance Indian beauty brands a premium retail destination. The brand continues to support local innovation and bring clinically tested formulations to a broad audience through its integrated retail channels.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Nation Honors Dr. Ambedkar’s 135th Jayanti With Grand Tribute At Parliament Lawns

Filed under

Reliance Reliance Retail Tira

Speaking on behalf of Ind

‘Shanti, Salaam, Shalom’: India’s Vishal V. Sharma Shares Simple Yet Powerful Message at UNESCO
British actress and Emmy

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90
Tira Becomes Exclusive Re

Tira Secures Exclusive Rights To Inde Wild’s Dewy Tint And Foxtale’s Lip Mask
Supreme Court advocate Ra

BJP’s Ramchander Rao Says PM Modi Was a Target of Global Extremist Conspiracy
Industrial Growth Hits Sp

Industrial Growth Hits Speed Bump At 2.9%, RBI Rate Cut Fuels Revival Hopes, Says Bank...
newsx

Donald Trump Doubles Down On Tough Trade Tariffs, Declares ‘Nobody Is Getting Off the Hook,’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Shanti, Salaam, Shalom’: India’s Vishal V. Sharma Shares Simple Yet Powerful Message at UNESCO

‘Shanti, Salaam, Shalom’: India’s Vishal V. Sharma Shares Simple Yet Powerful Message at UNESCO

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

BJP’s Ramchander Rao Says PM Modi Was a Target of Global Extremist Conspiracy

BJP’s Ramchander Rao Says PM Modi Was a Target of Global Extremist Conspiracy

Industrial Growth Hits Speed Bump At 2.9%, RBI Rate Cut Fuels Revival Hopes, Says Bank Of Baroda

Industrial Growth Hits Speed Bump At 2.9%, RBI Rate Cut Fuels Revival Hopes, Says Bank...

Donald Trump Doubles Down On Tough Trade Tariffs, Declares ‘Nobody Is Getting Off the Hook,’ Especially China

Donald Trump Doubles Down On Tough Trade Tariffs, Declares ‘Nobody Is Getting Off the Hook,’...

Entertainment

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After Prolonged Illness

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Ambedkar Jayanti: When A Malayalam Superstar Brought Ambedkar To Hindi Cinema, Which Was Declined By SRK

Ambedkar Jayanti: When A Malayalam Superstar Brought Ambedkar To Hindi Cinema, Which Was Declined By

What Has Changed In ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

What Has Changed In ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?