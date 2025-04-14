Tira Secures Exclusive Rights To Inde Wild’s Dewy Tint And Foxtale’s Lip Mask

Tira, Reliance Retail’s beauty platform, has secured exclusive retail rights for the latest lip care products from two of India’s prominent homegrown beauty brands – Inde Wild and Foxtale. This partnership highlights another key step in Tira’s mission to promote Indian innovation

Tira, Reliance Retail’s beauty platform, has secured exclusive retail rights for the latest lip care products from two of India’s prominent homegrown beauty brands – Inde Wild and Foxtale. This partnership highlights another key step in Tira’s mission to promote Indian innovation by offering science-backed, performance-driven beauty solutions to a wider consumer base. Through its expansive omnichannel reach, Tira aims to connect beauty-conscious consumers with advanced formulations developed in India. The two new launches—Inde Wild’s Dewy Lip Treatment in ‘Caffeine Addict’ and Foxtale’s Lip Sleeping Mask—are now available exclusively on Tira.

Inde Wild Unveils Dewy Lip Tint ‘Caffeine Addict’

Inde Wild has launched its new Dewy Lip Treatment in the shade ‘Caffeine Addict,’ combining skincare and colour in one product. “Caffeine Addict” brings a rich coffee-brown tint, designed to hydrate, nourish, and elevate the lip care experience.

Formulated with peptides, hyaluronic acid, lotus flower extract, and rich butters, the product offers deep moisturization and repairs the lip barrier. It allows users to choose between a sheer mocha glow or a bold, buildable brown finish. With a gloss-like texture and a comforting coffee aroma, the tint targets both hydration and aesthetic needs.

Inde Wild claims the product is “clinically proven to boost lip moisture by 114% for up to 8 hours.”

Foxtale Launches Lip Sleeping Mask with Moisture Pearls

Foxtale has introduced a coral-hued Lip Sleeping Mask designed to target dry and cracked lips. The formulation, powered by moisture pearls, restores hydration and fills in lip cracks while users sleep.

Enriched with Maracuja Oil, Ceramides, and Vitamin E, the mask supports exfoliation, healing, and brightness. The lightweight texture ensures comfort while delivering nourishment overnight. With regular use, the product promises visibly softer, plumper, and brighter lips.

Tira Expands Indian Beauty Portfolio

Both lip care products—Inde Wild’s Dewy Lip Treatment and Foxtale’s Lip Sleeping Mask—are available exclusively on Tira’s platform. This collaboration strengthens Tira’s strategy of offering high-performance Indian beauty brands a premium retail destination. The brand continues to support local innovation and bring clinically tested formulations to a broad audience through its integrated retail channels.

