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Home > Business News > Tired Of Paying For Data You Don’t Use? TRAI’s New Recharge Rules Could Change Mobile Plans

Tired Of Paying For Data You Don’t Use? TRAI’s New Recharge Rules Could Change Mobile Plans

TRAI has finalised new recharge rules that will require telecom companies to offer shorter-validity STVs for voice and SMS users, giving customers more flexible options without forcing them to pay for unwanted data.

TRAI New Recharge Rules (Via AI)
TRAI New Recharge Rules (Via AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 15:46 IST

Mobile users who mainly use their phones for calls and SMS could soon have more recharge choices. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has finalised new rules for Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs). The rules require telecom operators to offer shorter-validity options for voice, SMS and data services.

The new framework was issued under the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, released on September 21. Under the new rules, telecom companies will have to offer STVs with a validity of 30 days or less. The move is aimed at customers who do not need large data bundles with their mobile recharge.

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New 30-Day Recharge Rule Explained

The availability of vouchers with shorter tenure in case of voice and SMS services had been a constraint according to TRAI. According to the revised framework, the telecom operators would now have to provide at least one STV voucher that could be renewed each month on the same date. In case a subscriber opted for a monthly renewable voucher on the 15th, the renewal date would generally remain the 15th every month. However, in case the particular date was not available in a certain month, the renewal date would be moved to the last day of that month.

One Longer-Validity Option Also Required

The new rules do not only focus on short-term plans. Telecom operators will also have to provide at least one STV with a validity period longer than the monthly-renewable option.

Other STVs covered by the framework will have a validity of 30 days or less. This is expected to give customers more flexibility when selecting prepaid plans based on their usage and budget.

Why Did TRAI Bring These Rules?

The changes follow a consultation process started by TRAI earlier this year. The regulator released the draft Thirteenth Amendment regulations on April 7, 2026. It had identified concerns over the availability of voice-and-SMS-only STVs after the implementation of the Twelfth Amendment in 2024. TRAI received 1,132 responses from stakeholders on the draft rules.

It later held an Open House Discussion on June 15, 2026, before finalising the regulations. The regulator said the changes would give consumers “greater flexibility” to select recharge options according to their needs and financial capacity.

The new rules come as prepaid plans increasingly include bundled data and longer validity periods, while many users continue to look for simpler, voice-focused recharge options. The final regulations have been published on TRAI’s website and will govern the specified STVs offered by telecom operators.

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Tired Of Paying For Data You Don’t Use? TRAI’s New Recharge Rules Could Change Mobile Plans
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Tired Of Paying For Data You Don’t Use? TRAI’s New Recharge Rules Could Change Mobile Plans

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Tired Of Paying For Data You Don’t Use? TRAI’s New Recharge Rules Could Change Mobile Plans
Tired Of Paying For Data You Don’t Use? TRAI’s New Recharge Rules Could Change Mobile Plans
Tired Of Paying For Data You Don’t Use? TRAI’s New Recharge Rules Could Change Mobile Plans
Tired Of Paying For Data You Don’t Use? TRAI’s New Recharge Rules Could Change Mobile Plans
Tired Of Paying For Data You Don’t Use? TRAI’s New Recharge Rules Could Change Mobile Plans

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