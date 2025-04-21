Home
Trade Wars Reloaded: China Warns The World Against Siding With The U.S. In High-Stakes Economic Showdown

China plans to bring the drama to the UN Security Council this week, accusing the U.S. of "casting a shadow over global efforts for peace and development" with its tariff tantrums.

In the latest plot twist of Trade Wars: Global Edition, China has entered the chat—loud and clear. On Monday, Beijing threw shade at countries cozying up to the U.S. for tariff relief, warning them not to strike deals at China’s expense. “We will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner,” declared the Commerce Ministry, clapping back at a Bloomberg report that the U.S. is turning up the heat on nations to chill their trade with China. With tariff tensions boiling and economic loyalties on the line, Beijing just reminded the world: play both sides, and there will be consequences.

Trump’s Tariff Fever

President Donald Trump paused tariffs for most countries but kept pressure squarely on China. The U.S. raised tariffs on Chinese imports to a steep 145%, turning up the heat in the ongoing trade war. Refusing to back down, Beijing retaliated with 125% duties on American goods. Though tensions remain high, China signaled it has no immediate plans to escalate further. For now, both sides appear locked in a high-stakes standoff with global trade hanging in the balance.

China To United State: Stop Bullying or We’ll Call the U.N.

The Commerce Ministry didn’t hold back. “The United States has abused tariffs on all trading partners under the banner of so-called ‘equivalence’,” the spokesperson declared, accusing Washington of dragging everyone into “reciprocal tariffs” talks. China insists it has both the strength and the strategy to defend itself—and maybe a few friends, too.

Friends, Frenemies, And Fence-Sitters

Bo Zhengyuan of consultancy Plenum summed it up: “Nobody wants to pick a side.” Countries heavily invested in China’s tech, infrastructure, and consumption power aren’t likely to dump it just to please Uncle Sam. Especially not Southeast Asia, which is quickly becoming the awkward middle child in this economic custody battle.

Global Drama Goes Multilateral

China plans to bring the drama to the UN Security Council this week, accusing the U.S. of “casting a shadow over global efforts for peace and development” with its tariff tantrums. Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer claims about 50 countries have lined up for talks with Washington, hoping to negotiate their way out of tariff trouble.

Japan may boost U.S. soybean and rice imports, and Indonesia might dial down orders from others to buy American. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues its crackdown on China’s tech and shipbuilding industries. Nvidia is already feeling the pinch, bracing for a $5.5 billion hit from chip export curbs.

Xi Jinping: Stop The War, Start The Trade

President Xi toured Southeast Asia last week, promoting unity and denouncing economic pressure. In a Vietnamese op-ed, he wrote, “There are no winners in trade wars and tariff wars,” clearly criticizing U.S. actions without naming names. He urged regional partners to resist unilateral bullying and strengthen cooperation with China.

